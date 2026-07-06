Olivia Miles sidelined Monday against Sun with calf injury

WNBA Rookie of the Year front-runner Olivia Miles will miss Monday's game against the Connecticut Sun due to a right calf injury, according to the league's injury report.

It'll mark the first game Miles, the No. 2 pick, has missed in her stellar rookie season, in which she is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game through 20 games.

Olivia Miles will miss Monday's game against the Sun due to a right calf injury. John Jones-Imagn Images

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve told reporters after Friday's loss to the New York Liberty -- where Miles played only 26 minutes -- that the point guard said she experienced cramping during the game. She was later listed as questionable with the injury Sunday evening.

The former Notre Dame and TCU guard has surpassed expectations, leading the Lynx to a 15-5 record and top spot in the league standings. Last week she was also named a starter for the 2026 All-Star Game in Chicago, the only rookie to receive the honor this season.

The Lynx are expecting Dorka Juhasz (probable) to make her season debut on Monday as she comes back from a right foot injury, while star Napheesa Collier remains out as she makes her way back from offseason ankle surgeries.