How to watch Robin Roberts, Geno Auriemma WNBA broadcast

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ESPN's original WNBA broadcast team will reunite for one night only.

"Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts and UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma will come together tonight to deliver a special broadcast of the New York Liberty taking on the Dallas Wings at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Roberts and Auriemma helped introduce the WNBA to a national audience on June 23, 1997, when they called ESPN's first-ever WNBA game between the Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks. Now, the pair will be joined by play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins and sideline reporter Holly Rowe in celebration of the WNBA's 30th season.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage plans for the special presentation:

When is the game?

Leading 2026 WNBA All-Star fan vote-getter Paige Bueckers will lead the Wings against two-time WNBA MVP and three-time league champion Breanna Stewart and the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion Liberty tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage begins with "WNBA Countdown" at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the WNBA streaming hub.

Key stat

Auriemma's UConn women's basketball program has produced 52 WNBA draft picks, more than any other program. Seven of those picks have been No. 1 overall selections, including Stewart (2016) and Wings teammates Bueckers (2025) and Azzi Fudd (2026).

How can fans access more WNBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules, standings and more.