Guard Chennedy Carter, 27, waived by champion Las Vegas Aces

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Guard Chennedy Carter has been waived by the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Tuesday. Carter played in 13 of Las Vegas' 21 games, averaging 12.2 points.

Carter, 27, played all eight Aces games in May, but just four of the team's 12 games in June, including the Commissioner's Cup championship game on June 30, which doesn't count in the standings. Carter was listed as having a left leg injury and then an unspecified illness during her missed games.

Carter had 18 points in 25 minutes in the Cup final, which the Aces lost 93-85 to New York. But then she appeared only briefly in both Las Vegas' games this month. She played 11 minutes and scored four points in a 98-90 overtime win over Chicago on Friday.

When asked Friday about why Carter's minutes were so limited in an overtime game, coach Becky Hammon did not reference injury or illness issues.

"Chennedy should be good to go," Hammon said. "Just made an executive decision there on what I liked and what was working."

But then Sunday, Carter played just 15 minutes and didn't score in an 84-68 loss to Indiana.

Carter was the No. 4 pick by the Atlanta Dream in the 2020 draft out of Texas A&M, but has had a WNBA career marked by injuries, suspensions and short tenures with teams. Carter dealt with an injury as a rookie and played 16 of the Dream's 22 games in the shortened COVID-19 bubble season, averaging 17.4 points.

In 2021, she was limited to 11 games due to disciplinary measures with the Dream, who suspended her in July that year. She was traded in 2022 to the Los Angeles Sparks, playing 24 games and averaging 8.9 points. She was waived before the 2023 season and didn't play in the WNBA that year. Signed by the Chicago Sky in 2024, she had her best season, averaging 17.5 points and appearing in 33 games.

She did not play in the WNBA in 2025, then was signed by the Aces in April this year. But after a strong start in May, the team has now parted ways with Carter.

The Aces may another roster move Tuesday, signing 6-foot-4 guard/forward Justine Pissott, a second-round draft pick by Indiana out of Vanderbilt in April. She was a developmental player for the Fever.

Defending champion Las Vegas, tied with Minnesota atop the WNBA at 15-6, next plays Thursday at Portland.