Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike headlines WNBA All-Star Game reserves

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Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike headlines the 12 reserves selected by league coaches on Tuesday for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 25 in Chicago.

This is Ogwumike's 11th All-Star selection, tying her with Diana Taurasi for the second most in league history, only behind all-time leader Sue Bird (13 selections). She is the WNBA's fourth-leading scorer and rebounder of all time.

Owgumike's Sparks teammate Kelsey Plum (fifth All-Star selection) was also named as a reserve. She is progressing well after being ruled out in June for at least four weeks with a lower leg injury, but her status for the All-Star Game is TBD, with a decision likely made closer to the game, a source told ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Toronto Tempo's Marina Mabrey (eighth season) and Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga (second season) will make their All-Star debuts this year, while New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones will make her sixth All-Star appearance -- the second-most among the reserves behind Ogwumike.

The list of reserves is rounded out by Atlanta's Allisha Gray (fourth appearance), Rhyne Howard (fourth) and Angel Reese (third), Washington's Kiki Iriafen (second) and Sonia Citron (second), Las Vegas' Jackie Young (fifth) and Minnesota's Courtney Williams (third).

The 12 reserves join the 10 All-Star starters: Indiana's Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell, Dallas' Paige Bueckers and Jessica Sheppard, Minnesota's Olivia Miles and Natasha Howard, Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson, New York's Breanna Stewart, and Golden State's Gabby Williams.

This year, no players will serve as team captains. Instead, former WNBA players Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will serve as honorary general managers and draft their respective teams from a pool of 22 players.