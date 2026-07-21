Love her or hate her, Sophie Cunningham won't be ignored

FOR A MOMENT before The Moment -- no, not that one; the other one, the one that started it all -- Sophie Cunningham considers exercising restraint.

Her team is fine. The Fever are up by 17 over the Sun, and there are only 46 seconds left in this 2025 game that long ago went off the rails.

Her teammate is fine. Caitlin Clark took a finger to the eye in the third quarter, courtesy of Connecticut guard Jacy Sheldon. But Clark's final act before calling it a night and retreating to the bench was to drain a 3-pointer, which put the game well out of reach with a few minutes left. So, advantage, Clark.

This is all fine, Cunningham thinks, as she runs the length of the court. She's chasing after Sheldon, of all people, who has just stolen the ball for a fast break, and Cunningham tells herself she doesn't have to foul. She can let this go, can let Sheldon go, because everything is f...

F--- it.

Her sister, Lindsey, watching at home in Missouri, can hear Cunningham's resolve snap all the way from Indianapolis. "No, no, no, no, no, no, no," Lindsey prays. "And ... there it is."

There is Cunningham, throwing her arms outward, then wrapping them around Sheldon's neck in what could charitably be described as a bear hug, but more accurately, a headlock. She slams Sheldon to the floor, and all that's missing is a top rope.

These late-game theatrics -- the pro-wrestling bluster disguised as flagrant foul, her ejection, the scrum that breaks out after the takedown -- are not, it turns out, the end of anything. They're the beginning of everything.

In the year to come, Cunningham will have a billboard outside Madison Square Garden, star in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, moonlight as a ring girl at UFC 329, receive her own colorway on an Adidas shoe, be floated as a future vice presidential candidate and, of course, unleash the finger point that launches a thousand memes. You've seen it. The White House has seen it. We've all seen it.

Cunningham, like the WNBA, has become a cultural flashpoint. The league's footprint has never been bigger and the chorus of voices around it has never been louder. All-Star voting and sponsorship opportunities, whistles and non-whistles, who and who does not get to capture this attention economy -- all have become proxies for debates about race and gender, identity and politics. Squarely in this morass sits Cunningham, a white, conventionally attractive, attention-grabbing reserve player who is not one of the league's All-Stars but is one of its most magnetic stars.

You might delight in her, or you might decry her; either way, she draws you in. So whether you call Cunningham an enforcer or a dirty player, a role model or a culture warrior, fearless or shameless, brave or brazen -- you will keep calling her. And she won't mind. Which, perhaps, as much as anything, is the key to her ascension.

"People love me or they really frickin' hate me," she says.

"I just don't care."

Immediately following her infamous tussle with Jacy Sheldon, Google searches for "Sophie Cunningham" spiked 800%. Michael Conroy/AP

"SMILE BIG, EVERYBODY!"

Eight months after Cunningham's dustup with Sheldon, and three days before the NBA All-Star Game, a DJ is stirring up the crowd at L.A. Live -- which on this night in mid-February, is technically something called AntLAnd. Adidas and its star brand ambassador, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, have initiated a Los Angeles takeover of sorts, so the entertainment district around Crypto.com Arena currently houses a basketball court (because naturally), a laser tag venue (because why not) and a custom deli (because who really knows).

"You're in the presence of royalty!"

That's Cunningham's cue, and for 30 minutes, she graces her subjects -- the hundreds milling around this pocket of downtown L.A. -- in a frantic, nonstop tour of AntLAnd's offerings. She works a mic on the court to do play-by-play for a pack of kids playing knockout ... which turns into a rapid-fire pit stop at the deli ... which bleeds into her picking out paint for her own custom ball at the "hydro-marbled basketballs" station ... which segues into a frenzied 10 minutes armed with a radioactive green laser tag gun. ("I did horrible!" she yells, though her accuracy wasn't half bad: 61%, second highest of the group.)

At some point along her L.A. Live pilgrimage, a man introduces himself as a business associate of Lakers team governor Jeanie Buss. He lets Cunningham and her handlers know Buss would like to invite her to that evening's Lakers game, and would she like to sit courtside?

This is what Cunningham's life has turned into: a buffet of opportunities and a clamoring for her time, her attention, her.

"I guess when you take a girl's head off," she says, "people love that stuff."

She spent the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend having absolutely nothing to do with NBA All-Star Weekend. She went to Cabo, Mexico. The realignment of her world was quick, and it was seismic.

In the four days immediately following her run-in with Sheldon, Google searches for "Sophie Cunningham" spiked 800%.

Before the game on June 17, 2025, she had 300,000 TikTok followers; a week later, 1.4 million. (That number now stands at 3.2 million, more than Clark's 1.1 million and four-time MVP A'ja Wilson's 516,000.)

Within two weeks, she landed an endorsement with Ring, the home security system ("Designed to deter. Ready to respond," reads its website).

"I am not the enforcer," Cunningham insists. "I am not a bodyguard. I am just going to do whatever the team needs." Zachary C. Bako for ESPN

It was the first in a slew of new partnership opportunities, but the real leap, her agency representative, Rishi Daulat, says, came in the form of the dollars she could newly command from those endorsements. And in the first two months of 2026, business opportunities and brand activations abounded, which meant she hopscotched across the country, with stops in Missouri, Indianapolis, Houston, New York City, L.A., Chicago, Florida, L.A. once more, San Diego, Atlanta and back to New York. ("This is Shaquille-level travel," says another rep on her team at one point in L.A. Live.)

"I tell Sophie, 'You know, you need to send Jacy flowers,'" her mother, Paula, says. "'In fact, you should send her candy or flowers every month, because that moment has changed your life.'"

It's hardly as though Cunningham, 29, is new to the WNBA. Before landing in Indiana last year, she spent six seasons in Phoenix as one of the league's sharpest shooters -- she has ranked in the top 10 in 3-point percentage in three of the past five years, and is on pace to do so again this year while shooting a career-best 43.7%.

Cunningham, a 6-foot-1 guard, was a sometimes-starter but not one of the league's stars. A perfectly fine, middle-of-the-pack player, which isn't a slight at all if you ask her. There's an art to mastering that liminal space, she says, and that, in itself, is a feat.

"You have to be selfish a little bit, you need to shoot," she says. "But you also have to sacrifice a lot, too. You have to make sure the people who need the ball have it. Do whatever the team needs and be a great teammate. That's what I've always wanted to be. And that's what the middle ground is really about."

She has worked on perfecting her particular segment of the middle ground. As the feisty one, the protective one, maybe even the overprotective one. An enforcer, you might say, though Cunningham wouldn't.

"I am not the enforcer," she says. "I am not a bodyguard. I am just going to do whatever the team needs. And if my teammates need me to stick up for them, I will do that."

And so if Caitlin Clark is on the receiving end of an eye poke, after being on the receiving end of extra bumps and extra jawing and extra physicality that Cunningham thought should've warranted fouls but weren't called as such all season long? That's more than Cunningham's call to action. By gawd, that's Sophie Cunningham's music.

And in part because Clark is who Clark is (the league's most polarizing megastar), and Cunningham is who Cunningham is (the league's most avid avenger), an end-of-game fight in a middle-of-the-season game became a thing. The thing. It's still a thing a year later, when a finger point becomes its own cultural maelstrom. Now, Cunningham is a middle-of-the-pack player with leading-woman star power.

All for doing what she has done her entire life.

WHEN CUNNINGHAM WAS in grade school, she played in a soccer league with Lindsey, who was 2½ years her senior. Their father, Jim, was watching from the sideline one day when an opposing player walloped Lindsey and escaped the scuffle without a whistle being blown. Another parent started to voice his objections to the non-call when Jim nudged him, then urged him to stand down for a moment.

"Two minutes later," Jim says, "Sophie cleaned that girl's clock."

It became something of a running joke around central Missouri, where the Cunninghams grew up: If someone was going to dispense a cheap shot, especially against Lindsey, you could count the seconds before that same someone faced a reckoning. "Everyone knew, 'Oh, s---,'" Cunningham says. "'Sophie's about to go knock the s--- out of that sixth grader.'

"And I was in third grade."

Jim and Paula took to carrying around Cunningham's birth certificate in those days. Cunningham was the youngest on the field by about three years, but opposing players and opposing parents raised concerns. Wasn't that Cunningham girl too old? Wasn't she too big? Wasn't she too much?

If Cunningham wasn't playing against older girls, she was playing against boys, but even then, skepticism persisted. One day, the mother of a boy playing in Cunningham's soccer league approached Jim and asked him to rein in his daughter. The offending behavior: playing too physically. "When you run for a ball, there's probably a collision," he says. "Nine times out of 10, Sophie wasn't the one hitting the ground."

Jim is a man of few words, but he's honest. "It's not gonna happen," he said that day.

The Cunningham lore started early in central Missouri, where Paula and Jim had to carry a copy of Sophie's birth certificate for doubters, and everyone knew if you messed with Lindsey (bottom right, with Sophie at Mizzou) you'd be hearing from her sister. Courtesy of the Cunningham's; Eric Gay/AP

No one from Cunningham's family tree was all that inclined to sand down their rough edges. Those edges were family heirlooms, dusted off and passed down from one generation to the next.

Lindsey says that her sister is a carbon copy of their mother, who, in turn, is a carbon copy of her mother, Sissy.

"They're loud-mouth, sassy, take s--- from no one," Lindsey says. "All of them."

Sissy played on one of the first girls' basketball teams in Missouri in her day; Jim played football at the University of Missouri, and Sophie dabbled in football herself for a spell, as a place-kicker on her high school football team; Paula threw the javelin and shot put for the Tigers' track team; Paula's sister, Stacey, lettered in basketball, decades before Sophie and Lindsey did the same in Columbia.

Back then, Stacey suffered through one particularly rough outing when a disgruntled fan hollered at the coach from the stands:

"TAKE HER OUT!" Sissy yelled. She had seen enough. Her daughter just didn't have it that day.

When Sophie had her own tough showing at Mizzou -- one lonely point, when her career average was 17 -- her whole family greeted her after the game with a chant. You're No. 1! You're No. 1!

Cunningham was not coddled. If she didn't play well, her family let her know. If she did play well but could have played better, they pointed that out, too. If she was going to dish it out, she had to take it, and she was going to dish it out.

"If you let people walk all over you, they're going to," she says. "And so I've just always been the one who's like, 'Hey, you can do that, but just know, something's coming for you.' It's just in my blood. You're not gonna mess with my people."

The prevailing sentiment around and about Cunningham seems to be this: The team, any team, is better off for it, when they count themselves among her people.

Says her former Phoenix teammate Brittney Griner: "Playing against her, it's annoying as crap. But when she's your teammate, you wouldn't want anybody else."

Says her current teammate Kelsey Mitchell: "I think you always kind of want the grit, the aggressor. That's Soph. She doesn't mind getting dirty, she doesn't mind making it ugly. I love it."

And says her current coach Stephanie White: "You know she's going to have your back. That kind of fearlessness, that toughness, it's contagious. When you see somebody do it, then you want to do it. I think you saw us from the beginning of last season to the end of the season get tougher physically, mentally, emotionally. And Sophie was a big part of that."

"Playing against her, it's annoying as crap," says Cunningham's former teammate Brittney Griner, above. "But when she's your teammate, you wouldn't want anybody else." Matt York/AP; Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

After her flagrant foul of Sheldon a year ago, Cunningham ran back into the locker room with a lump of something unfamiliar lodged in her stomach. Nerves. She had just been ejected. Cunningham didn't regret coming to blows with Sheldon and wouldn't change jumping into the fray for Clark even if she could. But she didn't know what to expect from her team. How they'd feel about it all, or her.

Then White stormed into the locker room.

"Hell, yeah," she said. "We're tired of people messing with us."

Cunningham was less relieved than validated. She is who she is, she says. And so when White came back to the locker room on fire, and Clark returned, too, buzzing with energy and gratitude -- "She walked in and was like, 'About time,'" Cunningham says -- it was an affirmation of why she is who she is.

She would have taken up arms for anyone, is her point. Kelsey Mitchell or Aliyah Boston or "someone who barely gets in" or herself.

"It just happened to be Caitlin," she says.

And that made all the difference.

IS SHE HERO or heel?

Long before Cunningham was Clark's teammate, or (whispers) Clark's enforcer, or had even heard the name Caitlin Clark at all, the question was asked and, depending on the day and the discourse, answered in creative and conflicting ways.

Hero: Word had spread about the Cunningham girl on the Rock Bridge High School team. She was physical and maybe a little too physical, confident and maybe a little too confident. She battled a nagging elbow injury during her sophomore year, but the coaches had given up trying to keep her off the court, so they settled for a half-measure. They bound her shooting arm to her body with an ace wrap during practice to make it impossible to use her injured arm. She passed and dribbled and shot with her left arm, as surely as though she wasn't partly incapacitated. "We were all kind of amazed," says Jill Nagel, her coach at the time. "It was as if she were playing with two arms. But that was Soph."

Heel: Word had spread about the Cunningham girl on the amateur basketball circuit in Missouri. So much so that by the time the championship game came around, the team playing against Cunningham's stamped a target on her back. On an inbounds pass, one girl snared her by the hair and threw her to the ground. Cunningham was always sticking it to everyone else, they figured, so they would stick it to her.

In high school, above, and college, Cunningham left her mark: "The way that we were able to jell and play together and trust each other and feel safe with each other? Sophie led the way in that," Tigers teammate Hannah Schuchts says. Grant Hindsley/AP; Sean Rayford/AP

Hero: Missouri wasn't a college basketball powerhouse, but it had a fighting chance thanks to Cunningham. The Tigers made it to the NCAA tournament all four years she played in Columbia. They hadn't seen postseason action in the nine years before her arrival and haven't returned in the seven years since her exit, when she left as the program's all-time leading scorer. "We weren't always the most talented. We didn't have the most five-star recruits," says Hannah Schuchts, Cunningham's teammate at Mizzou. "But the chemistry that we had and the way that we were able to jell and play together and trust each other and feel safe with each other? Sophie led the way in that."

Heel: Missouri wasn't a college basketball powerhouse like South Carolina, but it had a fighting chance thanks to Cunningham. In her junior year, after a Tigers home win, complete with a Cunningham hair flip in front of the Missouri bench and chippiness against South Carolina's all-everything star, A'ja Wilson, she landed at the center of a firestorm. On the road against the Gamecocks a few weeks later, there were boos, death threats, police escorts and eventually a lawsuit levied against her athletic director. "I had the whole state of South Carolina wanting to kill me," she says. "Which is fine."

Hero: She defended Clark via headlock, then a season later returned to an indebted Fever team. "She's gonna be out there fighting and scrapping," Clark says. "Every single team in this league would probably kill to have a player like that."

Heel: She defended Clark via headlock, then a few weeks later autographed a Jacy Sheldon card that a fan had helpfully provided with an inscription: "Property of Sophie Cunningham."

Sophie Cunningham is now Sophie Cunningham the Brand, but the debate hasn't changed that much. The volume has, and with it, the polarization.

The chatter is louder and more entrenched, in part because of the sheer scale of her persona. She likes stirring the pot -- "You know, you gotta have a little s--- to you," she says -- and has mastered the art of doing it. Trash talking? Chirping? Creeping into someone's headspace via verbal (or, at times, literal) sparring?

She's sitting in a hotel courtyard in Phoenix in March, two months and nearly 2,000 miles between her and professional basketball, but all this talk of pushing other people's buttons perks her right up. "That's my love language," she says. Then she shrugs and smiles.

"I think it was so dumb," Cunningham said on her podcast about her viral point. "But it was pissing her off, and I couldn't help myself. I could not." Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But it's not just how she is. It's who she is. And who she defended.

Cunningham intentionally yanked Sheldon down by her neck and was hailed as a protector. A year later, the Mercury's Alyssa Thomas put her fist to Clark's throat -- accidentally, Thomas says -- and was excoriated as reckless and worse. The circumstances were different, but both were undeniable fouls that merited punishment from the league. One player -- Cunningham, who is white -- earned a flood of new endorsements in the aftermath. The other -- Thomas, who is Black -- a barrage of death threats.

It's a truth that is as inescapable as it is difficult to grapple with. Cunningham prides herself on being an open book, but through her representative, declined to discuss the role race played in the public perception of her fight and rise. So, too, did a handful of current WNBA players.

"Our league has really been about fairness for everybody," says New York Liberty veteran star Jonquel Jones, when considering how race has informed the overall discourse on physical play in the WNBA. "So I think it's kind of sad to see race infiltrate our league, because that's never what it's been about."

Of course, the league and its players have also never been where they are now: at a tipping point. Both are scaling new heights of popularity, and with that, newfound scrutiny. They have never been discussed -- or dissected -- more. In turn, there are now some realities that many players wish to not discuss or dissect at all, at least not publicly. Even when those realities are hardly new.

"The moniker that's often been associated with Sophie is that she's the enforcer," says Ketra Armstrong, a professor of sport management and director of the Center for Race & Ethnicity in Sport at the University of Michigan. "Black female athletes, when they're too aggressive, it's labeled as classless, as dangerous. 'That's hostile. That's violent.'"

That language matters, Armstrong says. It tells a story. It tells a different kind of story, depending on the protagonist.

"There have been Black players that have had the 'enforcer' moniker. They didn't get [endorsements with] Ring or ADT or Vivint. None of those came to them. We didn't see the same type of media clamoring to them, to represent their brands, to be their endorsers."

Who Cunningham is -- white, feminine-presenting and in line with traditional beauty norms, Armstrong notes -- and just as critically, who Clark is, helped set the tone for what Cunningham did last season and how it was received. It set the tone this season, too: After DeWanna Bonner tangled with Clark and the two exchanged unpleasantries, Cunningham then pointed and stared at Bonner for 22 unflinching seconds. Cunningham's finger point scaled her to new heights, but not all gestures are created, or received as, equal. Plenty of others -- just take Angel Reese's "you can't see me" wave directed at Clark in college -- inspired more outrage than celebration.

The tone-setting transformed Cunningham's marketing power. That marketing power transformed the attention she demands. And so it is that Cunningham has long been a presence, but now she's approaching omnipresence.

Under the blanket of that omnipresence, narratives have crystallized and crescendoed. Cunningham embraces some and rejects others, but she has heard them all. And they all, at their heart, boil down to that age-old question. Hero or heel?

You think she's a role model? That's fine by Cunningham; she has heard from all manner of cheerleaders. "'In a world of bullies, be a Sophie,'" she says is the message she has most often received. "You know what? Heck yeah."

After rehabbing a torn MCL that ended her 2025 season, Cunningham has returned to average 23.0 minutes and 9.4 points per game. Zachary C. Bako for ESPN

You think she's a dirty player? That one used to eat at her, but what you call dirty, she calls work ethic. "Really, it's just I work hard. And I don't let anyone mess with me."

You say she's authentic? That's because she is, she says. "You see so many people change or try to fit into a box," she says. "I don't even know what that box is. It's a fake box. Everyone wants to look the same. Everyone wants the same vibe. Screw that. I'm gonna be me."

You say she's a "MAGA Barbie," as some corners of the internet have taken to calling her? Projection, she says, because of what she looks like and where she's from. She'll weigh in on how to "protect women's sports," she says, because she's in that world and feels qualified to speak to that world. "I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, 'I never once said that,'" she says. "I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

But she also insists that none of this is some Rosetta Stone to unlocking the true nature of her political worldview.

"I'm very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that's all I've ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume."

People are assuming louder now. So loud that for Cunningham, it's background noise. There, but hazy. There, but indecipherable. There, but she has already forgotten it's there at all.

BACK IN EARLY March, in this offseason when more people than ever decided they loved Cunningham or really frickin' hated her, she took to Instagram to post a February recap. There she is mugging for a selfie with her sister. There she is kicking back at a golf tournament. There she is posing at a NASCAR event with her "Show Me Something" podcast cohost, West Wilson, toting a sponsor's banner: Hot Girls Eat Arby's.

One bemused follower weighed in: "Do u play basketball" @caitlinclark22 asked.

"Wise little s---head," Cunningham smirks.

Clark might like to poke fun, but the kernel of truth to Cunningham's year is that she is now a famous person who happens to play basketball as much as she's a basketball player who is famous.

While the WNBA was on pause, while the league waited to see whether it would resume play at all in 2026 as collective bargaining negotiations ground to a halt, Cunningham -- and Cunningham the Brand -- didn't break at all.

"Everyone wants to look the same. Everyone wants the same vibe," Cunningham says. "Screw that. I'm gonna be me." Zachary C. Bako for ESPN

She rehabbed the MCL she tore last August that ended her 2025 season, worked her way back up to pickup games with a group of men around the Phoenix area and in between squeezed every last ounce of the offseason for all it was worth -- literally. "It's like, 'Hey, be ready to be exhausted,'" she says of all that grinding. "But that's a blessing in itself, too."

By March 18, the WNBA and WNBPA did, after many tortured rounds of back-and-forth, reach an agreement. Three weeks after that, Cunningham signed a one-year deal to return to Indiana. Clark's faux incredulity aside, Cunningham would play basketball, back on the team and with the teammates who helped shoot her to this new stratosphere of fame to begin with.

More than halfway through the 2026 season, Cunningham continues to carve out a pivotal role in Indiana. She has started just three games but is logging starter minutes (23.0 per game, fourth most on the team) and chipping in her most on offense in three seasons (9.4 points per game), all while refining her spirited defense of teammates, now via pointer finger. "I didn't even mean for it to blow up like that," she said on her podcast after she went full meme. "But the internet does what the internet does."

The uproar was a fitting coda to these past few months. She was meant to shotgun beers with Luke Combs on stage, before the revived WNBA season created a schedule conflict. She did take shots with country music star Riley Green last month. And after her recent star turn in the Octagon, she greeted UFC president Dana White, who was sporting a Cunningham T-shirt, courtside at the Fever-Aces game the next day (after scoring 20 points off the bench in an Indiana rout). Ubiquity is her newest skill set.

All this visibility has altered the shape of Cunningham's life in ways that aren't visible to the public, too. She has dealt with an influx of stalkers, one of whom was arrested and charged last month after sending "multiple threatening and explicit messages," and says the FBI has had to get involved. She was hoping to buy a house in Florida but had to scuttle her plans because someone discovered the specifics of her relocation. Now she has to look into gated and double-gated communities.

"It's just the transition period of not really having this," she says, "and then having all of it."

In early March, in the midst of now having all of it, Cunningham makes her way through a ritzy hotel in Phoenix. She's wearing a light gray hoodie and black spandex shorts, and her long blonde hair is up in a haphazard bun. It's all enough to give her the rare moment this year when she's not all that visible.

"I can't really go anywhere anymore," she says.

As if on cue, another hotel-goer spots her. It's somebody who knows her from her Mercury days -- not just knows of her, at least this time -- and he yells her way.

"Isn't that Sophie Cunningham? I see her all over my screens!"

Additional reporting by Katie Barnes.