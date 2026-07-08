In letter, lawmakers seek 'accountability' from WNBA on Clark

Open Extended Reactions

A group of 11 Republican lawmakers, led by U.S. Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, sent a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Wednesday demanding the league take "accountability" for "multiple attacks" against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

In the letter, Clark is described as "the face of your league" and someone who has generated fan interest, increased television ratings and new corporate sponsors. It suggests that the third-year guard is on the receiving end of "unnecessary physical hostility and violence," such as hip-checking, eye-poking and recently, being struck in the throat.

The lawmakers said they're concerned by reports that "attacks against Clark may be racially motivated."

"As Commissioner, you have an obligation to ensure that every player competes in a safe and professional environment, both on and off the court, free from violence, discrimination, or retaliation," the letter said. "If discrimination or retaliation is occurring and creating a hostile work environment, we support any appropriate investigation by the Department of Justice, the Department of Labor, or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. If true, such conduct could constitute violations of federal civil rights laws."

The group of lawmakers requested that Engelbert and the WNBA reply to its letter no later than July 24 with answers to three questions about the league's review process for "physical hostility and violence on the court," how the league holds players accountable for "overly aggressive acts on the court," and what steps the league is taking to protect players from online harassment.

In a statement after their shootaround in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Fever said they were unaware of the letter.

"Our organization nor Caitlin has had any interaction with anyone in this congressional group and we were unaware of their letter," the Fever said. "We have been clear in our public comments and in our ongoing dialogue with the League about the priority of player safety. Our players and our fans know where we stand on those issues, and we will continue to stick up for our team and a standard of excellence across the league."

On June 24, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas made contact with her first with Clark's throat during a game between the teams in Indianapolis. No foul was initially called, but after the league reviewed the play the following day, Thomas was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and was suspended for one game.

The Fever, as well as some other coaches and players around the league, have been outspoken about their frustrations regarding officiating, urging both more consistency in how games are called and how they control the physicality in games.

Following the incident, Thomas told reporters she and her family had been receiving threats and harassment online and through social media.

"Harassment, hate, none of that is OK. That goes for the opposing teams we play, that goes for my teammates, that goes for my coaches," Clark said July 3. "There should never be question of character, I've always stood up here and said that, and that's truly what I believe, that's how I was raised. So, none of that is OK, and I don't want anyone to experience that."