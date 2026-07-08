Precautionary moves: Clark in, Boston out (leg) vs Sparks

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LOS ANGELES -- Indiana guard Caitlin Clark will play Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks after missing the Fever's last two games with back issues.

After the Fever's shootaround at Crypto.com Arena, Indiana coach Stephanie White confirmed Clark would be in action, but that center Aliyah Boston (right lower leg) would not.

However, in Indiana's rematch at Phoenix on Thursday, Clark will sit out and Boston will play.

Caitlin Clark returns to play after missing the last two games, meanwhile Aliyah Boston will be out for the Fever's matchup against the Sparks. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

White said these are precautionary moves in order to not have the two All-Stars, who have been dealing with nagging injuries, play on consecutive nights.

Boston has appeared in 19 of the Fever's 20 games, while Clark has played in 17. Clark is averaging 21.2 points and 8.2 assists, while Boston is averaging 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds.

"When you know better, you do better," White said of trying to keep players as healthy as possible with the demands of the schedule. "We have to be able to use all of our resources."

The Fever, 12-8, have won three of their last four, and are playing the second of a four-game west coast road swing Wednesday.

Clark has not played since the Fever's 111-109 loss to Phoenix in Indianapolis on June 24. She left that game early with back issues.

Phoenix forward Alyssa Thomas was penalized after that game by the league for a flagrant 2 foul she committed against Clark and was suspended for one game.

Thursday's game at Phoenix will be the last regular season meeting between the Mercury and Fever.