Saniya Rivers leaves Sun's loss with sprained left ankle

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Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers left the court in a wheelchair in the second quarter after spraining her left ankle in Wednesday night's 86-80 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Rivers drove to the basket and had her shot blocked by Lynx forward Nia Coffey, before landing awkwardly on her left foot and rolling her ankle hard enough to pop off her shoe. Sun athletic trainers and concerned teammates quickly surrounded Rivers as she lay on the baseline in pain, before she was wheeled away with a towel covering her head. The team announced she was out for the remainder of the game.

Rivers was the eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft out of North Carolina State. She has started 12 of 21 games for the Sun this season.

The Sun also played without star center Brittney Griner due to a strained left quadriceps and forward Aneesah Morrow due to personal reasons, leaving them without three of their top five scorers once Rivers departed.

The Lynx played without star rookie point guard Olivia Miles for a second consecutive game because of a strained right calf.