Hammon locks up spot as WNBA All-Star coach with Aces' win

A’ja Wilson gets her 4th 30-10 game of the season in Aces' win (1:14)

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The Aces' Becky Hammon and the Lynx's Cheryl Reeve will coach the two WNBA All-Star teams in Chicago on July 25.

Hammon clinched a spot as an All-Star coach when Las Vegas beat the Portland Fire 88-80 on Thursday. The All-Star coaches are selected based on the two teams, regardless of conference, that have the best winning percentage through games played on Friday.

The Aces and Lynx each sit atop the league standings with 16-6 records.

Hammon has been named an All-Star coach two other times in her career, in 2022 and 2023. This will be Reeve's fifth time serving as an All-Star coach; she has also done it in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2025. Last year, she led Team Collier to a win over Team Clark in Indianapolis.

Reeve's appointment to the All-Star Game came on the same night she became the winningest coach in WNBA history, compiling 380 regular-season wins in her 17 years as a head coach. The record-breaking win came in an 86-80 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

Unlike last year's All-Star Game, which saw the top two vote-getters serve as All-Star team captains and draft their teams from the pool of starters and reserves, this year's game will feature honorary general managers Teresa Weatherspoon and Cynthia Cooper as part of the WNBA's 30th anniversary celebration.

Weatherspoon and Cooper will conduct a draft to construct their teams from the pool of 22 players. Details for the draft have yet to be announced, and it also is unknown which teams Hammon and Reeve will coach.