WNBA regular-season record crowd of 20,996 watch Wings beat Tempo

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MONTREAL -- Paige Bueckers scored 34 points and the Dallas Wings beat the expansion Toronto Tempo 108-95 on Friday night in front of a WNBA regular-season record crowd of 20,996 at Bell Centre.

The game broke the regular-season mark of 20,711 set in Washington on Sept. 19, 2024, against Indiana. The league's two largest crowds -- both 22,076 -- came in Detroit in the 2003 and 2007 WNBA Finals.

A WNBA regular-season record crowd of 20,996 at Bell Centre in Montreal watched the Dallas Wings defeat the Toronto Tempo on Friday night. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Toronto also will face New York in Montreal on Sunday.

Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard each scored 20 points to help the Wings (15-8) sweep a four-game trip that also saw them beat the Tempo in Toronto. Azzi Fudd added 13 points.

Bueckers was 13-of-22 from the field and had six assists and six rebounds.

Marina Mabrey had 34 points for Toronto (9-13), hitting 6-of-9 3-pointers. Laura Juskaite added 25 points. The Tempo have lost four straight.