Fever beat Aces again as Caitlin Clark scores 12 in 24 minutes

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For the second time in eight days, the Indiana Fever beat the defending champion Aces in Las Vegas, hitting the 100-point mark for the eighth time this season, most in the WNBA, in a 109-75 win.

Indiana also won July 5 in Las Vegas, 84-68, but neither the Aces' A'ja Wilson nor the Fever's Caitlin Clark played in that game because of injuries. Both played Sunday.

Clark has been dealing with back issues that flared up June 24 and forced her to miss two games. She returned Wednesday, playing 16 minutes in a loss at Los Angeles, then sat out Thursday's win at Phoenix to avoid playing a back-to-back.

She said she hoped to play around 25 minutes against the Aces and came close to that, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 27 points, her sixth consecutive game with at least 25 points.

Indiana (14-9) went 3-1 on its West Coast road trip and now has four straight games at home before the WNBA All-Star break, beginning Wednesday against Golden State.

The Fever's 34-point win tied their largest against the Aces franchise, which was in 2003 when the Aces were still in San Antonio as the Silver Stars.

"I thought our team was tough-minded," Indiana coach Stephanie White said. "We're building consistency to these types of efforts. We're not always going to shoot the ball the way that we did, but I thought we found the best shot on the floor."

Indiana shot 56% (38-of-68) overall and 48% (15-of-31) from 3-point range, going 18-of-19 (95%) from the foul line. Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points while going 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The Aces (17-7) did have some good news Sunday, as guard Dana Evans appeared in her first game of the season after dealing with a leg injury. Part of the Aces' championship team last year, Evans came off the bench for eight points in 18 minutes Sunday.

But Las Vegas didn't look good from the start, according to coach Becky Hammon. The Aces were playing their third game in four days, having won 88-80 in Portland on Thursday and 106-58 over Phoenix on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Aces' 82-point turnaround from Saturday to Sunday was the largest points differential from one game to the next in WNBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

"Maybe we just didn't have the juice today," Hammon said. "At some point, all of us go through this. Every team has a rough patch in the schedule where it's just difficult."

Like Hammon, Aces star Wilson -- who returned to action Thursday after missing three games with a leg injury -- didn't use fatigue as an excuse for Sunday's loss. But she acknowledged it is a good thing Las Vegas doesn't play again until July 20.

"We got our butts kicked tonight," said Wilson, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds. "We just didn't show up as ourselves. We are the standard in my eyes, but when you have to show up and be excellent every single night, it gets hard. It takes a lot of hard work. It takes attention to detail, and we just didn't do that today.

"I don't want to flush this game away at all. I think we need to understand we can't look like this anymore against any team. But I do feel like we need to rest a little bit."

ESPN Research contributed to this report.