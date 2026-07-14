Paige Bueckers bemoans WNBA's lack of Black women head coaches

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers called out the lack of Black women head coaches in the WNBA, saying Black women deserve "the same equal opportunity" to coach in the league.

Bueckers commented on the topic after Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky, responding to a question about the "process" she hopes to see in terms of hiring Black women to head coaching jobs. There are currently no Black women head coaches in the WNBA.

Bueckers, who is in her second season in the WNBA, responded that she wants to see "equal opportunity and no discrimination based on what you look like, who you like, and anything of that nature."

"I think Black women -- specifically, I grew up with a lot of prominent Black women in my life that were very important to me in how I was raised and how I grew up, being my stepmom, my AAU coach," said Bueckers, who is white. "So I understand how amazing they are and how they should get the same equal opportunity as a white woman, as a white man to be an important piece of this league.

"It was built on a lot of Black women -- this league was -- so it's definitely right for them to get the same equal opportunity as everyone else."

Seven of the 15 current head coaches in the WNBA are women. The last Black woman to hold a head coaching position in the league was Noelle Quinn, who coached the Seattle Storm for parts of five seasons before the team decided not to renew her contract last year.

Quinn, who went on to coach Bueckers in Unrivaled last year with Breeze BC, said in November that she thinks the racial disparity among WNBA head coaches is intentional.

"It's not by accident," Quinn said at the time. "I believe it's intentional. ... Representation is possible when leadership chooses to make it possible."

Bueckers, 24, is averaging 20.7 points and 6.3 assists -- both team highs -- this season for the Wings (16-8), who won their fifth straight game Sunday against the Sky. The No. 1 pick in last year's draft, she will start in the WNBA All-Star Game later this month.