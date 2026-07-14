Fan fired after alleged racist message to Aces' Chelsea Gray

A fan who allegedly sent a racist message to Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray on social media has been fired by his employer.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced the firing in a statement issued to multiple media outlets Tuesday, one day after Gray posted a screenshot of a message on her Instagram account that showed a fan calling Gray a racial slur.

"The person responsible for posting this information is no longer with the company," Hilton Grand Vacations said in its statement. "His behavior was in violation of multiple company policies and does not reflect our company's values in any way."

Gray said in her post that she received the message after the Aces' 109-75 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

"People act like we just make this s--- up," she wrote in her post. "And the audacity to tell us as athletes to 'shut up and dribble.'"

Gray's post about the message came two weeks after Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said she received death threats and was called racial slurs in the aftermath of her one-game suspension after she made contact with her fist to Caitlin Clark's throat in a June 24 matchup against the Indiana Fever.

Thomas criticized WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for not doing more to protect the league's players.

In March, the WNBA and its players' union agreed on a transformational new collective bargaining agreement. It sought to enhance security, improve technological support, reinforce mental health resources, enforce a stronger fan code of conduct and protect players through an anti-hate campaign.

"We're so concerned about the safety on the court, but time and time again, we're having people threaten our lives," Thomas said on June 30. "Leaking addresses out there. Putting crazy pictures that have nothing to do with basketball."

She added: "It's really unacceptable. It's something that needs to change in this league, and I'm just really sick and tired of it."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.