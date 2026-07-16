Ranking the WNBA's top 10 rim protectors of all time

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The last line of defense in the WNBA has featured some of the best players in league history over the past three decades. Players everyone dreads seeing between them and the basket, the ones who have made it hard to get a good first shot, let alone a follow-up.

As the WNBA celebrates its 30th season, we continue to spotlight the players who have made the league so good. Here, we look at the top 10 rim protectors.

That isn't just about blocked shots, although it's a big part of it. It's also about being intimidating enough to force opponents to alter their shots -- or not take them at all -- and gobbling up defensive rebounds to prevent second-chance points.

Brittney Griner, of course, ranks high on the list as the WNBA's all-time blocks leaders (884). The veteran center is in her 13th WNBA season and first with the Connecticut Sun, who visit the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. The two teams also play Sunday (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET) at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Griner spent most of her WNBA career with the Mercury, who drafted her No. 1 in 2013. Griner, who remains a very popular player in Phoenix, is coming off Tuesday's 90-87 win over Portland Fire in which she had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, plus four rebounds, six assists and two blocks. At 35, Griner is tied for second in the WNBA in blocks per game (1.8) and remains a strong presence inside.

Here's a look at our top 10.

1. Sylvia Fowles, 6-foot-6 center

Chicago Sky (2008 to 2014); Minnesota Lynx (2015 to 2022)

Fowles was a four-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), second only to five-time winner Tamika Catchings. Fowles is also second in defensive win shares to Catchings (who was a one-of-a-kind, all-over-the-court defender, but not on this list as a rim protector). Fowles finished with 721 blocks, fourth on the career list, and averaged 1.77 per game, which ranks sixth all time. She was also an eraser when it came to allowing second-chance points: Fowles grabbed 7.0 defensive rebounds for her career, the third-highest average on this list.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces (2018 to present)

A four-time MVP and three-time DPOY, Wilson is just 29 years old and in her ninth season. She will likely be atop this list at the end of her career. She ranks seventh in career blocks (576) and fourth in block average (1.99). She is the top player on this list in defensive rebound average at 7.4. She has won three WNBA titles and is probably the most agile and versatile interior defender in league history.

play 1:14 A'ja Wilson scores 21 in dominant win over Mercury

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3. Brittney Griner, 6-9 center

Phoenix Mercury (2013 to 2024; did not play 2022); Atlanta Dream (2025); Connecticut Sun (2026)

Griner is not just the WNBA's career blocks leader but also owns the NCAA women's basketball record with 748 blocks while at Baylor from 2009 to 2013. She owns the WNBA single-season blocks record: 129 in 2014, when she won the league title with the Mercury. Griner also has the WNBA's highest single-season blocks average at 4.04 in 2015, and she is second in career blocks per game at 2.40. A two-time DPOY, Griner is known not just for her wingspan but how quickly and efficiently she moves inside for a big player. She has averaged 5.5 defensive rebounds in her career.

4. Lisa Leslie, 6-5 center

Los Angeles Sparks (1997 to 2009)

Leslie, one of the original three WNBA players with Sheryl Swoopes and Rebecca Lobo, set the standard for centers in the league. Leslie's defense was also crucial in establishing the current USA Basketball streak of eight consecutive gold medals. Leslie won three MVP awards, two DPOY honors and was a two-time league champion. She is third in career blocks average (2.26) and total blocks (822) and averaged 6.7 defensive rebounds in her 12 seasons.

John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

5. Margo Dydek, 7-2 center

Utah Starzz (1998 to 2002); San Antonio Silver Stars (2003-04); Connecticut Sun (2005 to 2007); Los Angeles Sparks (2008)

Dydek, the No. 1 pick in 1998 from Poland, is the tallest player in WNBA history and has the highest career blocks average at 2.72. She ranks second to Griner in total blocks with 877. Dydek averaged 5.5 defensive rebounds in her career. While she wasn't as much of an offensive force as the other players on this list, her defense was a major part of every team she played for in her 11 full seasons (she appeared in just two games with the Sparks in 2008). Dydek died at age 37 in 2011 after suffering a heart attack during pregnancy but remains a beloved player for longtime WNBA fans.

Ron Hoskins/WNBAE/Getty Images

6. Lauren Jackson, 6-5 center/forward

Seattle Storm (2001 to 2012)

Jackson ranks fifth in blocks average (1.85) and sixth in career blocks list (586). Much like Leslie for Team USA, Jackson was the anchor inside for Team Australia, and that was a huge part of her identity with her WNBA success. She averaged 5.5 defensive rebounds and never backed away from intense physical play. Jackson won three MVP awards and one DPOY along with two WNBA championships.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

7. Candace Parker, 6-4 forward/center

Los Angeles Sparks (2008 to 2020); Chicago Sky (2021-22); Las Vegas Aces (2023)

It always seemed as if Parker didn't get the credit for defense that she did for her offense. But when you look at her body of work defensively, it stands out. Parker ranks fifth in career blocks (619) and sits just outside the top 10 in blocks per game (1.51). She won two MVP honors and a DPOY award, while averaging 6.9 defensive rebounds for her career.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

8. Breanna Stewart, 6-4 forward

Seattle Storm (2016 to 2022); New York Liberty (2023 to present)

Like Wilson, Stewart is still in her prime and could move up this list by the time she finishes playing. Stewart has averaged 1.44 blocks and totaled 453, while averaging 7.1 defensive rebounds per game (second best on this list). She has won two MVP awards. Although she has not won a DPOY award, she has been All-Defensive first team three times.

play 0:54 Breanna Stewart drops 36 in Liberty win

9. Yolanda Griffith, 6-4 center

Sacramento Monarchs (1999 to 2007); Seattle Storm (2008); Indiana Fever (2009)

Griffith was 29 in her WNBA rookie season and is not as high in total blocks (323) or average blocks (1.04) as she would be had she played her entire pro career in the league. But her first seven seasons are a strong indication of how tough she was inside defensively. During that stretch, she won MVP, Finals MVP and DPOY, plus was in the top five in defensive rebounds three times.

Alissa Hollimon/NBAE via Getty Images

10. Tina Charles, 6-4 center

Connecticut Sun (2010 to 2013, 2025); New York Liberty (2014 to 2019); Washington Mystics (2021); Phoenix Mercury (2022); Seattle Storm (2022); Atlanta Dream (2024)

Charles is 15th in total blocks (428) and averaged 0.9 blocks in her career, while pulling down 6.5 defensive rebounds. She didn't win the DPOY award and was on the All-Defensive first team once. But while those things don't necessarily stand out as much, this does: She won the MVP, ranks 10th in defensive win shares and was consistently the defensive anchor for the teams she played for during her 15-season career.