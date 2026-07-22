How Napheesa Collier's WNBA return will impact the Lynx

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The saying "the rich get richer" is about to apply to the Minnesota Lynx.

With the best record in the WNBA, Olivia Miles making her case for Rookie of the Year and MVP, and the winningest coach in league history in Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx are now set to welcome back perennial MVP contender Napheesa Collier.

After offseason surgery on both ankles, Collier sat out the first 10 weeks of the 2026 season, but the Lynx on Tuesday said she was cleared to play in Wednesday's road game at the Seattle Storm.

Collier is coming off a historic season, becoming the second player in WNBA history to finish shooting at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the free throw line. She finished second in MVP voting for the second year in a row.

Collier is the Lynx's focal point, but the team has managed to not only stay afloat without her, it has stayed on top. At 21-6, the Lynx are two games ahead of the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces in the standings.

Miles, the No. 2 draft pick in April, leads the rookie class in scoring average (19.6) and assists (6.0) and looks to be a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year. Veteran forward Natasha Howard is having one of her best seasons, earning an All-Star starting position along with Miles. Guards Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride have provided familiarity and continuity in an otherwise overhauled roster.

All of it allowed Collier to take the time needed to recover without pressure to rush back. But her return will create a domino effect.

"There are going to be side effects," Reeve told ESPN. "Ultimately, people are going to be affected minute-wise and maybe therefore production-wise. They are still going to be valuable, [but stats won't] look as gaudy as when Phee was out."

Here's how Collier's return will impact the Lynx and the players who have carried the team in her absence.

Napheesa Collier is expected to make her 2026 WNBA season debut soon after ankle surgeries in January and March. Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

What version of Collier is returning?

The challenge for any athlete returning from a long layoff is conditioning and becoming game fit. Collier rejoined the Lynx in practice on July 1, and was doing individual workouts before that, but it doesn't compare to the speed and energy of a live game.

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"Just getting their legs underneath them," Williams said. "Obviously it's different being in practice and then coming out and playing a real game -- the adrenaline, the nervousness."

In her first game back after sitting out three weeks last season because of an ankle injury, Collier scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting in 31 minutes. Of course, three weeks on the sidelines is nothing compared to this layoff (she had right ankle surgery in January and left ankle surgery on March 24). Collier hasn't played competitive basketball since October, and it's the longest stretch of not playing she has had in her career because of injury.

Collier and the Lynx want to temper expectations. Reeve likened Collier's mindset to that of a golfer coming back from a long layoff: They usually don't shoot par or hit the shots they're accustomed to, but that doesn't take away from their greatness.

The Lynx know it will take time for Collier to regain her MVP-level form. They share that message with her constantly, and know she has to give herself grace as well, even if she doesn't want to.

"Phee holds herself to a different standard," Reeve said. "She doesn't want to take time to get back." -- Andrews

What does Collier's return mean for the Lynx post players?

Howard and Nia Coffey have been among the best offseason signings for any team this season. In her 13th season at age 34, Howard is averaging 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. Coffey, 31, and in her 10th season, is at 7.7 and 5.3. They have been the pillars inside for Minnesota with Collier out and Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith both having left for Dallas in free agency.

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu and Antonia Delaere have come off the bench for important depth for Minnesota, and Dorka Juhasz -- who recently made her season debut after recovering from a foot injury -- adds to that.

Reeve says she believes all the players will be happy to have Collier back.

"They are anxious to have more help," Reeve said. "We've got a front line that's been sort of overworked."

Howard has been a starter the past nine seasons, but she has had lots of experience playing alongside other great post players, including most recently Aliyah Boston with the Indiana Fever last year. Coffey has played several different roles in her career; this season she's averaging a career-high 26.5 minutes. Both are veterans who know how to adjust to whatever is asked of them. They want to win a championship this year, and Collier is a huge key in Minnesota having a chance to do that. -- Voepel

play 1:13 Olivia Miles scores career-high 33 points in Lynx's win over the Mercury

How might Miles and Collier click on court?

This is the pairing everyone has been looking forward to since Miles was drafted: a forward who has been at MVP level for several years with a point guard who was pro-ready from day one in the WNBA. These are the types of combinations that win titles and make games fun to watch. Miles has connected well with the rest of the Lynx, and will do the same with Collier, who can catch virtually any pass that's near her and then convert.

This will also give Miles a chance to pick up lessons from Collier in real time on the court. Miles is constantly learning and refining her game. Plus, as comfortable as Miles has been with the weight that has been on her shoulders while she's still just starting her pro career, it will be good for her to have another star player to also help carry that weight. -- Voepel