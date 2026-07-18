Fever's Caitlin Clark records WNBA's 1st 40-point, 10-assist double-double

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 45 points and had 10 assists for the first 40-10 game in WNBA history, and the Indiana Fever beat Seattle 110-107 on Friday night.

Clark, who had four steals and two blocks, also became the fastest player in WNBA history to make 200 career 3-pointers, doing it in 74 games, breaking the previous mark of 81 games set by Katie Smith. Her 45 points were also a franchise record.

Clark recorded her 45 points in 29 minutes and 28 seconds, also making her the WNBA's first player to score 45 or more points in fewer than 30 minutes, according to ESPN Research.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 30 points for the Fever (15-10). Clark and Mitchell are the first teammates in league history to have a 40-point game and a 30-point game in the same contest (including postseason and Commissioner's Cup), per ESPN Research.

Dominique Malonga had 28 points and 14 rebounds for Seattle, which lost its fourth in a row.

It appeared Flau'jae Johnson had a fast-break layup, but Clark hustled back and blocked the shot off Johnson and out of bounds with 54.9 seconds to play. Clark then hit a 3 from the left wing that made it 105-102 and made 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 17 seconds to seal it.

Clark scored 10 points in a 12-4 run and capped the spurt with a 3-pointer that made it 49-32 with 7:28 left before halftime.

Mitchell scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and Clark added five points, five assists and two steals, as the Fever tied their highest-scoring first quarter this season and took a 37-26 lead.

Johnson and Awa Fam had 16 points apiece for Seattle, and Natisha Hiedeman and Jade Melbourne each scored 15.

The Storm (6-21) have lost six of seven.

Aliyah Boston (leg) did not play for Indiana on the first night of a back-to-back.

Indiana beat the Storm 89-78 at home on May 17.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.