Tempo coach to Reese: Used phrase 'I shouldn't have used'

Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello apologized to Angel Reese on Saturday after using what could be interpreted as a derogatory phrase during their game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

"Angel, I'm sorry," Brondello posted on social media. "Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara's injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn't have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you."

During the Dream's 111-92 win over the Tempo, the broadcast picked up Brondello addressing the officials after Nyara Sabally went down with an injury following contact between she and Reese. Sabally was called for the foul and Brondello could be heard referring to Reese with a phrase that sounded like "protected species."

Reese posted afterward, "ARE WE SURPRISED?! @SBrondello" with a clown face emoji.

A person with knowledge of the situation told ESPN the incident will be discussed during a previously scheduled meeting between players and commissioner Cathy Engelbert next week.

The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the players' union declined comment.

Brondello is from Australia and has coached the national team since 2017. Multiple native Australians explained to ESPN that the phrase "protected species" has been used in Australian sports environments to express frustration over a lack of calls against a player -- as in the player being treated or officiated differently than others.

However, in American culture, a phrase that indicates someone is not human has a history of derogatory use toward Black people.

Brondello also posted, "I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I'm deeply sorry for that. I've spent my career competing with, coaching and learning from incredible Black women."

Brondello added: "I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply. I have a lot of respect for you as both a player and a person, and I sincerely apologize to you, your teammates, and the Dream organization for my comment."

Brondello is in her first season with the Tempo after spending eight seasons at the helm of the Phoenix Mercury and four with the New York Liberty. She won championships with both and is one of three current head coaches to win a title.

Reese, who will play in her third All-Star Game next week, has been a polarizing figure since joining the league and has dealt with a variety of vitriol from online commentators.