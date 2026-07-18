Tempo's Brondello suspended one game for Angel Reese comment

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Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello was suspended by the WNBA without pay for one game Saturday for "an inappropriate comment she made regarding Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream."

During the Dream's 111-92 win over the Tempo, the broadcast picked up Brondello addressing the officials after Nyara Sabally went down with an injury following contact with Reese. Sabally was called for the foul and Brondello could be heard referring to Reese with a phrase that sounded like "protected species."

Reese posted after the game, "ARE WE SURPRISED?! @SBrondello" with a clown face emoji.

Brondello is from Australia and has coached the national team since 2017. Multiple native Australians explained to ESPN that the phrase "protected species" has been used in Australian sports environments to express frustration over a lack of calls against a player -- as in the player being treated or officiated differently from others.

However, in American culture, a phrase that indicates someone is not human has a history of derogatory use toward Black people.

Brondello apologized to Reese via social media Saturday, saying she takes "full responsibility" for using the phrase.

"Angel, I'm sorry," Brondello's post read. "Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara's injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn't have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you.

"I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I'm deeply sorry for that. I've spent my career competing with, coaching and learning from incredible Black women.

"I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply," she added. "I have a lot of respect for you as both a player and a person, and I sincerely apologize to you, your teammates, and the Dream organization for my comment."

A person with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that the incident will be discussed during a previously scheduled meeting between players and commissioner Cathy Engelbert next week.

Brondello will serve her suspension Monday when Toronto hosts the Las Vegas Aces.

"The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league," the league said in its statement announcing the suspension.

Brondello is in her first season with the Tempo after spending eight years at the helm of the Phoenix Mercury and four with the New York Liberty. She won championships with both and is one of three current head coaches to win a title.

Reese, who will play in her third All-Star Game next week, has been a polarizing figure since joining the league in 2024 and has dealt with a variety of vitriol from online commentators.