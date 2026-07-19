Bueckers nets 25 before exiting Wings' win after collision

Paige Bueckers heads to the locker room after collision with Nneka Ogwumike (1:24)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Paige Bueckers had 25 points before departing following a scary collision, Arike Ogunbowale scored six of her 20 down the stretch and the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-82 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record six games.

Bueckers hit a 3-pointer that capped an 14-5 spurt and gave the Wings an eight-point lead with 9:12 left in the game.

But Los Angeles' Nneka Ogwumike was fouled as she ran downcourt and, as she fell to the ground, collided with Bueckers with about 3½ minutes to play and Dallas leading by four. Both players remained down on the court for a couple of minutes. Ogwumike stayed in the game, while Bueckers -- who appeared to hit the back of her head on the floor -- walked to the locker room and did not return.

In his postgame media availability, Dallas coach Jose Fernandez had no update on Bueckers.

Jessica Shepard had 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Wings (17-8) and Azzi Fudd also scored 11, as Dallas handed the Sparks (10-15) their fourth consecutive loss, all on the road.

Ogwumike was 7-of-12 from the field and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Dearica Hamby added 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Cameron Brink scored 10 and Erica Wheeler had 10 assists to go with nine points for Los Angeles.

Dallas also defeated the Sparks 104-96 in Los Angeles on June 5.

Dallas' next game will be Monday, when it hosts the New York Liberty in a postponed game that had originally been scheduled for Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.