Dream's Angel Reese exits win vs. Sky with left leg injury

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese left Sunday's 93-91 win against Chicago with a left leg injury.

Reese's knee buckled when she came to a jump stop under the basket early in the fourth quarter and she fell to the ground as she missed the layup. She got up quickly, but went down again after a few seconds.

Reese returned to the bench and the Dream ruled her out for the rest of the game.

Reese was named a WNBA All-Star in her first season with the Dream, leading the league with 11.8 rebounds and 14 double-doubles. She's averaging 14.9 points.