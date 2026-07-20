Wings' Paige Bueckers doesn't have concussion, to sit vs. Liberty

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Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was ruled out of Monday's game against the New York Liberty, but the team said she does not have a concussion after a scary collision during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings said Bueckers continues to have soreness but was cleared from having a concussion after "an extensive postgame evaluation" on Sunday. Bueckers left the 90-82 victory with 3½ minutes remaining after she appeared to hit the back of her head on the floor after the Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, who was fouled, collided with Bueckers as she fell to the ground.

The Wings said that Bueckers, who is averaging 20.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds, is not currently in the league's concussion protocol and that her availability moving forward has yet to be determined.

After Monday's game, Dallas plays at Portland on Wednesday before heading into the All-Star break.