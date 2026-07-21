WNBA Power Rankings: Lynx up, Valkyries down, Liberty snap skid

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The New York Liberty entered this season as one of the favorites to win the WNBA title. But with the All-Star Game looming Saturday, it's hard to know what to make of the Liberty.

On Monday, they had to scramble to beat a Dallas Wings team that was without Paige Bueckers. That 99-98 overtime decision snapped a four-game losing streak. In the past month, the Liberty are 3-8, not counting their Commissioner's Cup final victory on June 30.

They won the Cup title for the second time. But to have a chance to claim their second WNBA championship, the Liberty need positive consistency during the second half of the season. It took until August for the Las Vegas Aces to do that last season on the way to winning the title, so it's possible.

The Liberty's injuries have been an issue all season, and forwards Satou Sabally (concussion) and Leonie Fiebich (foot) are out indefinitely. But with superior talent such as post players Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones being healthy and guard Sabrina Ionescu looking close to full strength after missing 12 games earlier in the campaign, the Liberty seem better than their 14-12 record would indicate.

We're hesitant to say Monday's victory means anything regarding the Liberty's confidence, because they've been all over the map in that regard. But it does guarantee that New York -- which has one more game this week -- will go into the All-Star break above .500. Before this season, that wouldn't have seemed like anything to celebrate for the Liberty. But all things considered, they will take where they stand now.

After Wednesday's slate of seven games, the league pauses its regular-season competition for Saturday's All-Star Game (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and will resume play July 28.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ SEA (July 22)

The Lynx are back at No. 1 in the Power Rankings. They held on for a 105-102 win at Seattle on Monday, extending their winning streak to six games. That followed wins over Los Angeles (96-87) and Portland (101-93) last week. Guard Kayla McBride has been on a tear: She had 33 points Monday, her seventh consecutive game of 20 or more. Guard Olivia Miles tallied 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Storm. The league-leading Lynx have held the top spot in the Power Rankings three times previously this season, most recently on June 30.

play 0:52 Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles take over in the 4th quarter

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: No games

For one of the few times this season, the Valkyries' league-best defense didn't hold up in the fourth quarter. That cost them in a 90-82 loss to Washington on Monday, which ended their nine-game winning streak. Golden State gave up 36 points in the final period to the Mystics, whom they beat 74-69 on Saturday. The Valkyries also won 88-75 at Indiana on Wednesday. Although they would have loved a 10-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break, the Valkyries should be pleased with how the first part of the season has gone.

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Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ POR (July 22)

The Wings beat Los Angeles 90-82 on Sunday behind 25 points from guard Paige Bueckers. However, Bueckers was involved in a scary collision with the Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike late in the game. Bueckers isn't in concussion protocol, but because of lingering soreness, she sat out Monday against the Liberty. That game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was delayed because of New York's travel issues. Dallas fell 99-98 to the Liberty, ending the Wings' six-game winning streak. But Dallas stays put in the Power Rankings.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. CON (July 22)

The Fever backcourt of All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark put on a show this past week as Indiana went 2-1. The Fever fell 88-75 to Golden State on Wednesday. Then they hit the century mark in scoring for the ninth and 10th times this season, beating Seattle 110-107 on Friday and New York 108-88 on Saturday. Mitchell totaled 83 points in the three games, while Clark compiled 75 points and 23 assists. Clark's franchise-record 45 points against the Storm made her the first player in league history to have 45-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ WAS (July 22)

After a 34-point loss to Indiana on July 12, the Aces acknowledged they needed some rest. And they got it, not playing again until Monday, when they won 109-83 at Toronto. Center A'ja Wilson led the way with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting to go with six rebounds and four assists. Guard Jackie Young registered 24 points and 12 assists. Las Vegas is sitting at fifth in the Power Rankings for now, but two losses to Indiana this month are the only thing keeping the Aces from an eight-game winning streak.

play 1:24 Cynthia Cooper, Teresa Weatherspoon excited about their ASG rosters

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: No games

The Dream are getting back on track after their five-game skid. They have won four of their past five, including 111-92 at Toronto on Friday and 93-91 versus Chicago on Sunday. Angel Reese left the Sky contests with a left leg injury, but the Dream don't play again until July 29. We'll see if Reese is OK to play in Saturday's All-Star Game. Fellow All-Star Allisha Gray led Atlanta this past week with a combined 47 points on 65.2% shooting.

play 0:48 Jordin Canada scores at the buzzer to win it for the Dream

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. LV (July 22)

The Mystics went 2-2 in a busy week that showcased how their post play can be a big strength: Center Shakira Austin logged a combined 69 points and 50 rebounds. Washington won 79-62 at Toronto last Tuesday then fell Thursday to Portland (75-56) and Saturday at Golden State (74-69). On Monday, the Mystics got another shot at the Valkyries and made the most of it with a 90-82 victory. That is the most points Washington has scored in a regulation game since June 2; the Mystics put up 124 in a four-overtime outing June 28.

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Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. CHI (July 22)

The Liberty seemed frazzled after their 108-88 defeat at Indiana on Saturday, which pushed their losing streak to four. But in Monday's contest at Dallas -- originally scheduled for Thursday but delayed because of New York's travel issues -- the Liberty rallied with a strong fourth quarter and won in 99-98 in overtime. Breanna Stewart had a combined 59 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists in the Liberty's two games.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ NY (July 22)

Chicago will host the upcoming All-Star Game, but it won't have an All-Star (unless a Sky player is chosen as a replacement player). Despite that perceived lack of "star power" and the absence of injured guard Skylar Diggins for the past six games, the Sky played well last week. They beat Seattle 95-90 on Wednesday and Los Angeles 96-82 on Friday. After a big comeback Sunday, they nearly toppled Atlanta but ultimately fell 93-91. It also was a strong week for Azura Stevens, who recorded a combined 52 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists.

play 0:11 Azura Stevens gets the basket plus the foul

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. DAL (July 22)

The Fire went 1-2 last week, the end of a stretch in which they played nine of 11 games on the road. They fell 90-87 at Connecticut on Tuesday and 101-93 at Minnesota on Saturday. In between, Portland won 75-56 at Washington on Thursday. Center Megan Gustafson missed the past two games, as she got married Saturday. Guard Carla Leite had a combined 53 points and 18 assists in the three games to lead the Fire.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: @ IND (July 22)

The Sun started last week with a 90-87 win at home over Portland on Tuesday. Then they got their third road victory of the season on Friday, beating Phoenix 96-83. The Mercury won Sunday's rematch 72-63. All in all, it was a good week for Connecticut, which got 51 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists from center Brittney Griner across the three games.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: No games

The Tempo were 0-3 in a challenging week that started with a 79-62 loss to Washington on Tuesday. Then coach Sandy Brondello was given a one-game suspension by the WNBA after a comment she made in reference to Atlanta's Angel Reese during Toronto's 111-92 loss to the Dream on Friday. Brondello sat out Monday's 109-83 loss to Las Vegas. Toronto has lost seven of its past eight.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: @ LA (July 22)

Phoenix ended a five-game losing streak by beating Connecticut 72-63 on Sunday behind DeWanna Bonner's 21 points and six rebounds. But that followed a low point in the season: falling at home to the Sun 96-83 on Friday. Kahleah Copper continues to be a bright spot, totaling 39 points in the two games against Connecticut.

play 0:22 Kahleah Copper somehow gets the and-1 to fall

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. PHO (July 22)

The Sparks' back-to-back victories on July 8 and 10 now seem a bit like a mirage, as they have since lost four in a row. To be fair, all four were on the road. This past week, Los Angeles fell 96-87 at Minnesota on Wednesday, 96-82 at Chicago on Friday and 90-82 at Dallas on Sunday. Some good news: Forward Cameron Brink returned Wednesday after being out a month with an ankle sprain. She had a combined 29 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks over the three games.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. MIN (July 22)

If there are such things as promising losses, the Storm had three of them last week. They fell 95-90 at Chicago on Wednesday, 110-107 at Indiana on Friday and 105-102 at home to Minnesota on Monday. Rookie guard Flau'jae Johnson totaled 67 points in those outings. Seattle has lost five in a row, but four of those were by five points or less.