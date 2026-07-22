WNBA midseason grades, first-half MVPs for all 15 teams

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The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is nearly here, and it's time to examine the opening half of the season. We're handing out team grades for the second time this summer.

ESPN's first report card for all 15 teams was June 4, and the Minnesota Lynx -- the squad that was on top then -- remains there. The Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries are at the head of the class as teams play their last games Wednesday before Saturday's All-Star Game (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) in Chicago.

The New York Liberty are the Commissioner's Cup champions, but their grade reflects a 14-12 record and seventh place in the standings. By contrast, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo are below .500, but considering the expectations for this season's expansion teams, have earned better grades.

That's a big part of what goes into grades: what could be reasonably expected vs. what has been produced. And while some teams might not like their grades, there is still plenty of time to improve them. The regular-season schedule resumes Tuesday.

Jump to:

ATL | CHI | CON | DAL | GS | IND | LV |

LA | MIN | NY | PHO | POR | SEA | TOR | WAS

Minnesota Lynx: A+

Cheryl Reeve became the WNBA's winningest coach this season and is the favorite for Coach of the Year. Here's why: Even without injured star forward Napheesa Collier, the Lynx have the league's best record at 21-6 and have been the most consistent team. They have lost back-to-back games just once and have eight- and six-game winning streaks. Returning guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams have been dependable veterans, as have free agent signees and forwards Natasha Howard and Nia Coffey.

First-half MVP: The front-runner to win Rookie of the Year, Olivia Miles is already one of the league's most exciting players. The No. 2 draft pick is averaging 19.6 points and 6.0 assists and has scored 20 or more points 11 times. Monday's performance -- 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 105-102 win over Seattle -- showcased all that Miles can do. -- Voepel

Golden State Valkyries: A+

The Valkyries haven't quite taken teams by surprise the way they did last season, but sitting with the second-best record in the WNBA as it enters the All-Star break, Golden State is once again shattering expectations. The Valkyries have the best defense in the league (100.9 defensive rating) and limit opponents to a league-low 76.4 points per game. They've proved that their defense can overcome any struggles they face on the offensive end, and they won nine consecutive games before falling to the Mystics on Monday.

First-half MVP: Headed to her first All-Star game, Gabby Williams has fit seamlessly with the Valkyries this season. Her impact starts with her defense, of course, as she often takes on the toughest defensive assignment and leads the team in steals (1.7). But her two-way presence is how Williams truly makes her MVP case. She is averaging a career-high 14.8 points and is often the player the Valkyries' offense goes through. -- Andrews

Dallas Wings: A

Based on their offseason moves and second straight No. 1 pick, it seemed inevitable the Wings would improve after last year's paltry 10-win campaign. It was less certain that they would be a top-four team and sleeper title contender. The Wings' 17-9 record includes their recent six-game win streak, the longest since the team relocated to Dallas, and multiple victories over New York and Las Vegas (though they are a collective 0-5 against Atlanta and Minnesota).

First-half MVP: Jessica Shepard (14.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists) is massively critical to the Wings, but we give the edge to Paige Bueckers (20.9 points, 6.2 assists), who's having her best season as a pro and is keeping herself in the MVP conversation. One of her greatest strengths this season: Her clutch factor has allowed her to be the best fourth-quarter scorer in the WNBA and has helped Dallas to a league-best six double-digit comebacks this year. -- Philippou

The defending champions are in second place in the standings and made the Commissioner's Cup final, where they lost to New York. Admittedly, they have had some of the ugliest losses of the season for a top team -- three by 30 or more points -- but they've managed those well emotionally by bouncing back the next game. Like the Lynx, they have lost two in a row just once, and that was in May. Guard Chennedy Carter appeared in 13 games before being waived July 7. The Aces believed she could supplement their perimeter game, but it didn't seem to work chemistry-wise.

First-half MVP: Center A'ja Wilson missed three games -- one of them the Commissioner's Cup final, which isn't counted in the standings or statistics -- with an ankle injury. But that's the only thing that has slowed the four-time MVP. She leads the league in scoring (averaging 25.6 points) and is fourth in rebounding (9.6 rebounds). Guards Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray and forward NaLyssa Smith also average in double-figures scoring, with Young and Gray also combining to average 14.2 assists. But Wilson remains the focal point. -- Voepel

Atlanta Dream: B

The Dream have had their ups and downs, but their talent is eye-catching. A five-game losing streak in an 11-day stretch from late June to early July was their low point. Three of those losses were to Golden State. Since, the Dream have won four of five and seen the return of veteran forward Brionna Jones. A starter who averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds last season, she played her first game on July 17 after recovering from a knee injury. The Dream have had a solid first half, but we might see their best during the remainder of the season.

First-half MVP: Forward Angel Reese, in her first season in Atlanta, is one of two players in the league averaging a double-double (15.4 points, 11.5 rebounds). We give the nod here to Reese but could also pick any of the Dream's starting guards: Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard or Jordin Canada. They've all been major contributors. -- Voepel

Indiana Fever: B

Things have picked up for the Fever in the past 10 games, going 7-3 during that stretch and surviving while Caitlin Clark dealt with injury and minutes restrictions. A pair of wins against Las Vegas and a victory against New York are good for the résumé. Still, expectations were to be higher in the standings than sixth. Defense continues to be the issue for the top scoring team in the league (averaging 94.4 points). Indiana has allowed 89.7 points to rank No. 12 in scoring defense and has given up 100-plus points in nine games.

First-half MVP: Kelsey Mitchell is the No. 2 scorer (23.3 points) in the league and has shot a blistering 42.3% from behind the arc. She should be in the running for MVP though she doesn't fill out the rest of the stat line as robustly as others. With Aliyah Boston and Clark missing games, Mitchell has been the one the Fever can count on every night as she has become the seventh player in league history to score 20-plus points in 10 consecutive games. -- Copeland

Washington Mystics: B

It's safe to say the Mystics are ahead of schedule. With the youngest team in the league and six first-rounders from the past two drafts in the rotation, the slow rebuild seems to be happening quicker than expected. Two-time All-Stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have made that possible. The continued development of Shakira Austin puts her in the conversation for Most Improved Player. Wins against the Liberty, Lynx, Dream and Valkyries since mid-June mean this is a team that is a problem on any given night.

First-half MVP: Shakira Austin is finally healthy and able to show off the offensive progression she has been talking about for the past several seasons. She's averaging career highs in points (14.5), rebounds (9.7) and assists (2.6). The rebounds rank No. 3 in the WNBA, and she's nearly the third player in the league to average a double-double. As one of the most athletic bigs in the league, Austin has rewarded the organization for matching the offer made by Toronto. -- Copeland

Portland Fire: B

After the Fire's 6-4 start, they came down to Earth. The reality of being a new franchise with a new coach and system -- and the growing pains that come with it -- set in. The trouble spots? The Fire have a bottom-10 defense and a bottom-three offense, making it challenging to find something they can rely for wins. Still, Portland sits in ninth place and has a chance to crack the playoffs.

First-half MVP: The engine for the Fire, Carla Leite leads Portland in scoring (15.5 points) and assists (5.8 assists). She's shooting 40% from deep, but her ability to drive makes Leite such an electric offensive performer. She is extremely quick, making it difficult for defenders to stop her. -- Andrews

Toronto Tempo: B-

The Tempo got off to a 7-5 start as Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey formed one of the best scoring duos in the league. Things, however, haven't been the same since Sykes went down with plantar fascia in mid-June. The Tempo are 3-8 since she was lost. A 10-16 record is closer to what was expected for the expansion team, but injuries to Sykes, Kiki Rice, Isabelle Harrison and Nyara Sabally have chilled what was a solid start for the franchise.

First-half MVP: Marina Mabrey has flourished with the green light in Toronto, as she's averaging a career-high 21.0 points and was selected as an All-Star for the first time. She ranks as the No. 4 scorer in the league and leads the WNBA in 3-point field goals. Mabrey also tied the WNBA single-game record with 53 points against the Sparks in June. -- Copeland

The Sky seemed poised to make a push as Azura Stevens and Courtney Vandersloot got healthy, and things have certainly been better than a 1-11 stretch between May 20 and June 22. They are 5-5 in their past 10 contests and that's with Skylar Diggins last playing July 3 due to issues stemming from right knee surgery in October. Sydney Taylor is the third-leading scoring rookie in the league, and the team has averaged 95.1 points in the past 10 games. However, the Sky allowed 90.6 points in those 10. Chicago has also lost to every team in the top eight during this stretch.

First-half MVP: Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and shot 59.2% from the field -- all career highs. The only thing that seems to slow the 6-foot-7 third-year center is herself. When Cardoso is aggressive and confident, she can be dominant. She posted 30 points on 13-for-13 shooting in late June. However, that aggressiveness and confidence wane at times. -- Copeland

Nearly half of the Storm's 22 losses this season have been because of late-game breakdowns that have often been caused by foul issues or too many turnovers. Some of those things are almost unavoidable when playing with such a young group. The Storm currently have the worst record in the WNBA, but with their big three consisting of a second-year player (Dominique Malonga) and two rookies (Awa Fam and Flau'jae Johnson), they haven't really underperformed or come up short of expectations. And the good news for them is that their long-term ceiling is probably the highest in the league.

First-half MVP: At 20 years old, Dominique Malonga has already become the youngest player in league history to reach 500 points, 300 rebounds, 200 made field goals and eight career double-doubles. She also became the youngest 30-point scorer in WNBA history when she had 37 points against Dallas in June. She ranks in the top three centers in points (16.1) and field goals made (6.4). A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston are the other top two players. -- Andrews

New York Liberty: D+

No team has been as perplexing as the Liberty this year. Case in point: They compiled an eight-game winning streak and won the Commissioner's Cup but followed that by dropping eight of their past 11. There was always likely to be a learning curve bringing in a first-year head coach Chris DeMarco, and their injury issues have not helped with Sabrina Ionescu missing time early and now Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich out indefinitely. But no matter how you slice it, New York hasn't been playing nearly as well as it should be and as what is expected in Brooklyn -- and over halfway through the schedule, it feels like the Liberty are still searching for their identity.

First-half MVP: Breanna Stewart has been a godsend for the Liberty amid all their struggles, averaging 21.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals while continuing to demonstrate why she's one of the best and most versatile players in the world. It's hard to imagine where they would be without her playing some truly elite basketball. -- Philippou

A team with playoff aspirations at the start of the season, the Sparks continue to struggle at the midway point. Despite having a top-10 offensive rating (106.5), it continues to drop since the first month of the season. And on the other end, L.A.'s defense has the second-worst mark in the league (112.6). Kelsey Plum -- who was in the MVP conversation -- has been sidelined since June 21 and has missed nine games as she recovers from a lower leg injury, and there is no timetable for her return. The Sparks also parted ways with general manager Raegan Pebley.

First-half MVP: With Plum out, more and more responsibilities have fallen on Nneka Ogwumike, who has been the Sparks' most consistent presence since June. She's averaging 17.3 points on 52.6% shooting, plus 9.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.6 minutes. She has been even more than the Sparks hoped when they acquired her in the offseason. -- Andrews

Connecticut Sun: D

There is an inescapable air of melancholy with the Sun in 2026, as they play their last season in Connecticut before relocating to Houston. But even though they are 7-19, the Sun have had some good moments. After starting the season 2-15, they've gone 5-4 since June 22. That's measurable progress for a team that just doesn't have that much offensive firepower. The Sun average a league-worst 79.7 points and have the lowest offensive rating at 100.6.

First-half MVP: Center Brittney Griner has missed 10 games due to injuries. But she has been effective when able to play, averaging a team-high 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 54.4% from the field. Injuries have been an issue overall for Connecticut, with only Diamond Miller and rookie Charlisse Leger-Walker playing in all 26 Sun games. -- Voepel

Phoenix Mercury: F

The Mercury made a run to the WNBA Finals last season. Even though they were swept by Las Vegas, and then forward Satou Sabally left in free agency, there was optimism for 2026. That was boosted by their season-opening 99-66 blowout of defending champion Las Vegas on May 9. But then Phoenix lost eight of its next nine games, and that set the tone for what has been a disappointing season. The Mercury have three losing streaks of four or more games. They enter their final contest before the All-Star break having lost five of their past six.

First-half MVP: Kahleah Copper is averaging 20.5 points and has had some huge performances, including 41 points and 10 rebounds on June 13 against Los Angeles. But indicative of the way this season has gone for the Mercury, they lost that game in overtime. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and a league-best 8.1 assists. But the Mercury haven't had a consistent third scorer, and the departure of guard Jovana Nogic -- who averaged 10.4 points in 16 games -- for personal reasons took away another option. -- Voepel