WNBA, WNBPA meeting addressed 'abusive messages' to players

The WNBA and players' association held a videoconference Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues, including recent "racist, hateful, and abusive messages directed at players," according to a joint statement released Wednesday.

Dealing with aggressive levels of abuse toward players has been a priority for the league in recent years, including the "No Space for Hate" platform last season. Part of that program included the use of AI technology to help monitor and protect players from social media harassment.

In their statement Wednesday, the WNBA and WNBPA said Tuesday's conversation "underscored the importance of addressing issues early through proactive communication and strengthening the league-union relationship. The league committed to continuing to enhance security resources and will work with the players' union to explore collaborations with organizations that share the values of our league and advance our shared priorities.

"Yesterday's discussion marked the beginning of an ongoing dialogue, and we are united in our commitment to building on this work together."

Several high-profile incidents have taken place during the first half of the season.

Last week, Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray posted a screenshot of a message on her Instagram account calling her a racial slur, which she received after the Aces' loss to the Indiana Fever on July 12.

"People act like we just make this s--- up," Gray wrote in her post. "And the audacity to tell us as athletes to 'shut up and dribble.'"

Gray's post about the message came two weeks after Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said she received death threats and was called racial slurs in the aftermath of her one-game suspension after she made contact with her fist to Caitlin Clark's throat in a June 24 matchup against the Fever.

"We're so concerned about the safety on the court, but time and time again, we're having people threaten our lives," Thomas said June 30. "Leaking addresses out there. Putting crazy pictures that have nothing to do with basketball."

She added: "It's really unacceptable. It's something that needs to change in this league, and I'm just really sick and tired of it."

Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello was recently suspended one game for what the league called "an inappropriate comment" in reference to Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese. Brondello referred to Reese as a "protected species" to officials while arguing a call after contact between Nyara Sabally and Reese. Sabally was injured on the play and called for the foul.

The phrase is common in Australia, where Brondello is from, but in American culture, a phrase that indicates someone is not human has a history of derogatory use toward Black people.

Brondello apologized online and reached out to Dream general manager Dan Padover and Reese. The three-time All-Star accepted the apology and was "grateful" the league took action.

"There is no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone -- from fans to coaches to players," Reese said after the suspension was announced. "And I'm just grateful that we are able to move on from the situation and just play winning basketball."