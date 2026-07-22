Lynx star Napheesa Collier returns with 20-point double-double

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The Minnesota Lynx wanted to temper expectations of what their star player, Napheesa Collier, would look like in her season debut Wednesday.

But in her first game since late September, Collier looked like herself, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes in the Lynx's 86-76 win over the Seattle Storm.

It was the fourth time Collier scored at least 20 points in her season debut and the second time she had a 20-point double-double in her first game of a season. The only other Lynx player to achieve the latter was Sylvia Fowles in 2017.

"I felt like a kid in a candy store," Collier said after the game. "I couldn't wait to get on the court. ... There was a lot of excitement. I'm just happy to be here."

Wednesday's win was Collier's first game back after undergoing surgery on both of her ankles during the offseason, the first on New Year's Day and the second in March.

On Tuesday, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve sat Collier in her office to make sure the five-time All-Star understood that reintegrating into live action after such a long layoff takes time.

Reeve told Collier there would be a moment when she would look at her star and tell her she needs to be the best player on the court, but that wasn't going to be in her debut.

Collier understood and didn't set lofty expectations for herself against Seattle. But she did set out some more achievable intentions like making an impact on defense.

"I have a lot of high expectations for myself so it's hard not to do that," Collier said.

Collier started the game cool, going just 1-of-7 in the first quarter. But she started to find a rhythm in the second, going 4-of-5 for 11 points in 11 minutes.

She said her first stint in the first three minutes of the game was the most difficult.

"I needed that sub," she joked.

But when she checked back in with three minutes to go in the period, everything felt the way she remembered it.

"It's a year of pent-up excitement, so I think there is some settling in," Collier said. "My teammates always have my back. They have been encouraging me throughout this entire process -- today included."

Collier was under a minutes restriction Wednesday, playing in shorter spurts throughout the game. Beforehand, Reeve had told reporters that Collier's return to game action was just the next step in her recovery process and that there are a "couple more steps to go before we get to see the Phee we've come to know."

Afterward, Reeve reiterated that the game -- as great as she felt Collier was in it -- was just the next box for her to check.

"This is an evolution," Reeve said. "We're not at the end of this. ... This was a big step getting her on the court, and now it's continuing to build. It's her catching up conditioning-wise with the rest of the league. ... There will still be ups and downs; there's no doubt about it. But I am happy for her."

Collier returned to a Minnesota team that sits atop the WNBA standings (22-6) heading into the All-Star break. Much of the Lynx's success without Collier is because of the play from No. 2 draft pick Olivia Miles and veteran Kayla McBride.

On Wednesday, McBride had her eighth consecutive 20-point game, finishing with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while Miles had 13 points and six assists.

"I've been so proud of them," Collier said of her team's success without her. "The blood, sweat and tears to get here -- I've seen the behind-the-scenes every day of building the chemistry, the buy-in ... working with the best rookie, who is arguably an MVP candidate. ... For us to be in the No. 1 slot, you can never count us out."

Now, the Lynx and the rest of the WNBA break for the All-Star festivities. Minnesota plays its next game Tuesday, giving Collier five days to rest and recover before playing again.