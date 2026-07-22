Delle Donne among legends in WNBA's Shooting Stars event

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The WNBA is bringing back a pair of league MVPs, a five-time champion and a Finals MVP for its Friday night showcase in Chicago before the All-Star game Saturday.

Elena Delle Donne, Lauren Jackson, Rebekkah Brunson and Deanna "Tweety" Nolan will take be featured on one of four teams that will also include a current WNBA player and a player from the Nike EYBL league for the WNBA Shooting Stars event.

The contest will feature teams representing the Washington, Seattle, Minnesota and Dallas/Detroit markets.

Delle Donne, a two-time MVP, will join 2022 No. 3 overall pick Shakira Austin for Washington, while Jackson, a three-time MVP, will pair with 2026 No. 8 overall pick Flau'jae Johnson to represent Seattle. Brunson, a five-time champion and five-time All-Star, will team with three-time All-Star Courtney Williams for Minnesota. Nolan, the 2005 Finals MVP and a five-time all-WNBA selection, will team with first-time All-Star Jessica Shepard.

Nike EYBL high schoolers Jezelle "GG" Banks, Ryan Carter, Tatianna Griffin and Morghan Reckley will each be assigned to a team.

The competition features two 70-second rounds in which teams try to score as may points as possible from a variety of spots around the court. The two highest-scoring teams from the first round move on to the championship round.

The 3-point Contest will follow with Azzi Fudd (Dallas), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta), Bridget Carleton (Portland), Natisha Hiedeman (Seattle), Marina Mabrey (Toronto) and Janelle Salaun (Golden State) competing.

Friday night's events will take place at Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky, at 8 p.m. The All-Star game will be held at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls, at 8:30 p.m.