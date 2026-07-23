Fire guard Barker helped off floor with leg injury vs. Wings

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland guard Sarah Ashlee Barker injured her left leg in a fall early in the first quarter in the Fire's game against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

Barker tumbled out of bounds in the free throw lane after making a pass for an assist on Frieda Buhner's 3-pointer. Barker was helped off the floor and taken to the locker room.

Barker made her only basket and had two assists in a little over four minutes before the injury. The former Alabama player entered the night averaging 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season.