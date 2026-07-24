ESPN Original: 'Life in the W' -- Where to watch, times, more

Life in the W: An ESPN original trailer (1:00)

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The popularity of women's basketball is at an all-time high, and three of the sport's biggest stars are taking center stage. "Life in the W," a six-part ESPN Original docuseries, follows A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury during the 2025 WNBA season.

Executive-produced by showrunner Trishtan Williams, Eliza Johnston, LeBron James and others, "Life in the W" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the action through the perspectives of three of the WNBA's best as the league celebrates its 30th anniversary and enjoys record-breaking attendance and viewership.

Here are key facts about the six-part ESPN Original docuseries:

When will "Life in the W" air?

The first two episodes of the series premiere Friday.

"Life in the W" programming schedule

*All times Eastern

Friday

10 p.m.: Episodes 1 and 2 on ESPN2

Saturday

5 p.m.: Episodes 1-4 on ESPN2

Sunday

5 p.m.: Episodes 1-6 on ESPN2

How can fans watch?

Fans with a subscription to an ESPN Select plan can view all six episodes in the ESPN App and in the docuseries' streaming hub.

How can fans access more WNBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules, standings and more.