2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Where to watch, time and more

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The WNBA's brightest stars will be in Chicago his weekend. The league will take over the Windy City on Friday with the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event and the State Farm WNBA 3-point contest. The two events will set the stage for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will take place Saturday. The teams for the All-Star Game were selected by Hall of Famers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon.

Here are key facts about the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday

8 p.m.: Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event and State Farm WNBA 3-point contest on ESPN

Saturday

8:30 p.m.: AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on ABC

Where will the events be held?

Friday's festivities will take place at Wintrust Arena, while Saturday's All-Star Game will be held at the United Center.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on Disney+, in the ESPN App and in the WNBA streaming hub.

Kia WNBA Shooting Stars participants

To be announced in the coming days.

2026 State Farm WNBA 3-point contest participants

▪︎ Bridget Carleton

▪︎ Azzi Fudd

▪︎ Natisha Hiedeman

▪︎ Rhyne Howard

▪︎ Marina Mabrey

▪︎ Janelle Salaun

2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game rosters

Team Coop

▪︎ Paige Bueckers*

▪︎ Sonia Citron

▪︎ Natasha Howard*

▪︎ Marina Mabrey

▪︎ Dominique Malonga

▪︎ Kelsey Mitchell*

▪︎ Kelsey Plum

▪︎ Angel Reese

▪︎ Breanna Stewart*

▪︎ Gabby Williams*

▪︎ Jackie Young

Team Spoon

▪︎ Caitlin Clark*

▪︎ Aliyah Boston*

▪︎ Allisha Gray

▪︎ Rhyne Howard

▪︎ Kiki Iriafen

▪︎ Jonquel Jones

▪︎ Olivia Miles*

▪︎ Nneka Ogwumike

▪︎ Jessica Shepard*

▪︎ Courtney Williams

▪︎ A'ja Wilson*

*Starter

How can fans access more WNBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules, standings and more.