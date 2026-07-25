2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Live results, analysis, best moments

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Ready for a star-studded show in Chicago? Three former MVPs and eight former WNBA champions are among the players taking part in Saturday's 2026 WNBA All-Star Game (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) at the United Center.

Legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon are serving as the general managers for each team, with the Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers, the top vote-getter in All-Star balloting, assigned to Team Coop and the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, who got the second-most votes, assigned to Team Spoon.

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty -- who have combined to win the past six regular-season MVP trophies -- help headline the All-Stars. Olivia Miles, the front-runner for WNBA Rookie of the Year, also will be on court.

ESPN reporters are courtside in Chicago with live updates throughout the game. And be sure to come back after the game as we grade every player taking part in All-Star Weekend, including Azzi Fudd winning the 3-point shooting contest Friday.