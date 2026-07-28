WNBA Power Rankings: How every team can make a playoff push

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Consistency, defense, chemistry, execution and resolve. Those are things a basketball team must have for success. As the WNBA continues its 2026 season after All-Star Weekend, each team looks to improve on those qualities in hopes of making the playoffs.

League play resumes Tuesday, continuing until Aug. 30. The WNBA then takes a 17-day break for the FIBA World Cup in Germany (Sept. 4-13) and plays its final stretch of the regular season Sept. 17-24.

The Minnesota Lynx so far have led the way in all of the above categories and sit first in the WNBA standings and at No. 1 in this week's ESPN WNBA Power Rankings. The Lynx got star forward Napheesa Collier back July 22, and she had 24 points and 10 rebounds in her season debut.

Will Minnesota get its fifth WNBA title later this season? Will the defending champion Las Vegas Aces get their fourth? Or will another team grab the championship? Let's look at what each team needs to do the rest of the season to maximize its potential.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. TOR (July 28), @ TOR (July 30), vs. IND (Aug. 2)

Collier looked very comfortable in her first game of 2026 since undergoing ankle surgery in March. She provides an immediate lift as one of the best players in the WNBA. The Lynx's biggest concern for the second half of the season is just maintaining chemistry while bringing her back. Minnesota looked like the favorite to win the championship for much of last season. Instead, the Aces came on strong and the Lynx fell to Phoenix in the semifinals. The Lynx have plenty of motivation and talent to return to the WNBA Finals this year.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ PHO (July 29), vs. TOR (Aug. 2

The Valkyries' loss to Washington on July 20 ended their nine-game winning streak, but overall it has been a good first half. Golden State has the league's best defense, holding foes to a league-low 76.4 points per game. The key to having a long playoff run is boosting the offense a little: finding a way to increase its 81.9 points per game either with the talent it has or making a deal to add more offense.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. ATL (July 29), @ WAS (July 31), vs. CON (Aug. 2)

The Wings, in fourth place in the league standings, are on track to return to the playoffs after missing them the past two seasons. But Dallas has had to pull several wins out of the fire, often with standout performances from guard Paige Bueckers. Those games might be fun to watch, but they're stressful to play in, and the Wings think they can do a better job avoiding the late-game drama. As Bueckers put it, "I hate how close the games have been constantly for the entire season. We feel like we've done a really good job locking in for the fourth quarter, but we want to play with that same intensity, attention to detail and focus the entire 40 minutes."

play 0:51 Jessica Shepard collects a triple-double vs. the Fire

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ SEA (July 28), @ POR (July 31), @ MIN (Aug. 2)

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Aliyah Boston said the Fever's last game before All-Star break -- a 123-88 victory over Connecticut on July 22 -- was one of their best all season. That's because they started hot offensively and then the defense, rocky at first, really settled down and led to the blowout win. Indiana has won eight of its past 11 games, and the Fever's biggest need for the second half of the season is playing well enough defensively to get the kind of transition opportunities that really allow them to wear down opponents.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. POR (July 28), vs. NY (July 30), @ CHI (Aug. 1), @ ATL (Aug. 3)

The Aces lost their last game before the break, 100-99 at Washington on July 22, despite 38 points from A'ja Wilson. Coach Becky Hammon was concise about what the Aces need most in the second half of the season: Better defense. The Aces are around the middle of the pack in points allowed: in seventh at 86.3 per game. They are a little higher -- fifth -- in defensive ratings (108.1). Hammon also said the Aces' defense in 2025 was the biggest issue in the first half of that season. "The thing is, we're covering our warts a little bit better because we've been winning more," Hammon said of the comparison to 2025. "I feel like when we play defense, we're the best team in the league. When we don't, we're just very average across the board. Hopefully, we're driving that point home."

play 1:12 A’ja Wilson shows out with 38 points in Aces' loss to Mystics

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: @ DAL (July 29), vs. SEA (July 31), vs. LV (Aug. 3)

The Dream entered the All-Star break having won four of their last five games. With forward Brionna Jones returning from injury to make her season debut July 17, the Dream immediately got a boost. Jones averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds as a starter last season. Her contributions in the second half of this season could especially help Atlanta in an area that needs a little improvement: field goal percentage. The Dream are shooting 43.7%, which is tied for 11th in the league.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. CON (July 28), vs. DAL (July 31)

The Mystics got a boost going into the All-Star break with victories over Golden State and Las Vegas. All-Stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are blossoming in their second seasons. And fifth-year center Shakira Austin (15.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG) is having her best season. Citron, the Mystics' leading scorer at 17.2 points per game, said she still thinks defense needs to be the foundation for Washington: "We have to make it harder on other teams to score."

play 0:25 Shakira Austin's late and-1 sends Mystics past Aces

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ LA (July 28), @ LV (July 30), @ PHO (Aug. 1), vs. SEA (Aug. 3)

After losing six of seven, the Liberty went into the break by winning two in a row: 99-98 at Dallas in overtime and 95-94 over Chicago. Those weren't dominant wins, but the Liberty needed their spirits boosted and got that. Then Jonquel Jones was MVP of the All-Star Game, a confidence boost for her. The bottom line for the Liberty in the second half is having their big three -- Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jones -- all clicking in each game. It will help, of course, if they can get injured forwards Satou Sabally (concussion protocol) and Leonie Fiebich (foot) back.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. CON (July 30), vs. LV (July 1), vs. PHO (Aug. 3)

The Sky's record is a bit deceiving: They have lost seven games this season by five points or fewer. That's how close they are to being a lot higher in the standings. Chicago might not be able to make a playoff run, but the Sky can at least have a solid second half of the season if they are able to execute better in the closing minutes of games. Guard Sydney Taylor has had an impressive rookie season, averaging 14.2 points.

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Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: @ LV (July 28), vs. IND (July 31), vs. LA (Aug. 2)

The Fire got bad news last week: Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker, who averaged 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds, is out for the season because of a torn ACL. Portland will need to pick up more offense from the rest of the lineup if the Fire are to stay competitive in the second half. So far, they have responded to challenges well in their inaugural season.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. GS (July 29), vs. NY (July 1), @ CHI (Aug. 3)

After losing five in a row, the Mercury won twice before the All-Star break, beating Connecticut and Los Angeles. Kahleah Copper, who was named a replacement player for the All-Star Game, has been Phoenix's most consistent scorer, averaging 20.5 points. Copper thinks the Mercury are still trying to figure out their identity even at the midway point of the season. "We have to know what to hang our hats on and be more consistent, understanding that our margin for error is slimmer," she said. "I definitely think we are learning."

play 1:14 Alyssa Thomas drops triple-double vs. the Sparks

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ WAS (July 28), @ CHI (July 30), @ DAL (Aug. 2)

The Sun moved up in the Power Rankings a week ago with victories over Portland and Phoenix. But last Wednesday, they were blown out at Indiana 123-88, which is not the way they wanted to go into the All-Star break. No one expects the Sun, who are in their last season in Connecticut, to compete for a playoff spot. They have the league's worst offense -- averaging just 80 points -- so they can work on that to make the most of their remaining few months before the move to Houston.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ MIN (July 28), vs. MIN (July 30), @ GS (Aug. 2)

July has been rough for the Tempo, who've lost six of their seven games this month. To start the second half, they face both Minnesota and Golden State twice while playing seven of their next nine games on the road. Guard Marina Mabrey, who was a first-time All-Star and is averaging 21.0 points, has been the Tempo's rock. But they need more talent on the court. It will make a difference if they can get guards Brittney Sykes and Kiki Rice back from injuries.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. NY (July 28), @ POR (Aug. 2)

The Sparks have lost five in a row since beating Chicago on July 10. All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike, who is averaging 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds, is the bright spot. Not having guard Kelsey Plum, who last played June 21, has really left the Sparks' offense lacking. However, defense has been an even bigger problem: The Sparks are allowing a league-high 93.3 points per game and are 13th in defensive rating (113.5). That has to improve for Los Angeles to make any kind of move up.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. IND (July 28), @ ATL (July 31), @ NY (Aug. 3)

The Storm have lost six in a row and eight of nine. But Saturday in Chicago showcased part of Seattle's promising future: Center Dominique Malonga, 20, became the youngest player to get a double-double and to dunk in a WNBA All-Star Game. Realistically, this season is about development for young players such as Malonga and rookies Flau'jae Johnson and Awa Fam, and that should continue in the second half.