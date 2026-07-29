Clark's 32-point night fuels Fever's latest 100-point explosion

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SEATTLE -- Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, Kelsey Mitchell added 28 and the Indiana Fever won their fourth straight game, beating the Seattle Storm 105-95 on Tuesday night.

The night was one for the books for Indiana's high-powered offense, which topped 100 points for the fourth straight game, the longest such streak in WNBA history, and the 12th time overall this season, also a league record.

The Fever shot 26-for-26 from the line, one off the league record for most makes without a miss.

Clark and Mitchell took over for Indiana (18-10) after Aliyah Boston took a hard fall and had to exit in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury. Boston had 11 points and did not return.

Clark went 9-for-14 with four 3-pointers, made all 10 of her free throws and added seven assists. It was the ninth time she has scored 30-plus points with five-plus assists. It has happened only eight other times in the team's history.

Mitchell entered the third quarter with 10 points but turned it on in the fourth, exploding for 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting. She scored 20-plus points for a franchise-record 12th straight game, tying Diana Taurasi (2006) and Breanna Stewart (2017) for the second-longest 20-point streak in league history. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson holds the record with 15 straight in the 2025 season.

Natisha Hiedeman sank six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 for Seattle (6-24), which has lost seven in a row.

Indiana led 37-20 after one quarter and 58-47 at halftime.

Awa Fam hit a 3-pointer to get Seattle within 65-63, but Clark scored 16 of the Fever's 18 points for a 76-72 lead heading to the fourth.

Mitchell hit two straight 3s for an 85-76 advantage in the first 1:25 of the period and Indiana's lead wasn't threatened.

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.