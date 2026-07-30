Sky's DiJonai Carrington plans to make season debut vs. Sun

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Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington plans to make her season debut on Thursday against the Connecticut Sun barring a setback pregame, she told ESPN.

"The last 10 months have been one of the most challenging and transformative journeys of my life, and I'm incredibly grateful to be back," Carrington told ESPN. "First and foremost, I want to thank God, along with my village and rehab team for uplifting me throughout this process. I'm really proud of the resilience, discipline, and perseverance it took to get back to this moment. Now I'm just excited to be back doing what I love and ready to help my team however I can to make a strong late-season push."

Coach Tyler Marsh told reporters Thursday morning that Carrington, who has been rehabbing a significant left foot sprain and was listed as questionable heading into Thursday's contest, "has been looking great the last few days" of practice.

Carrington averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season, where she spent 20 games with the Dallas Wings before being sent to the Minnesota Lynx at the trade deadline. She was a welcomed boost for the championship-minded Lynx before suffering the season-ending injury in the first round of the playoffs.

Carrington then signed a one-year deal with the Sky this offseason and now makes her debut with them 27 games into the 44-game campaign, with Chicago looking to make a late playoff push after a 9-18 start.

"We're thrilled to bring DiJonai to the Sky," general manager Jeff Pagliocca said at the time of Carrington's signing. "She brings speed, defense, versatility and a fierce competitive spirit, and we can't wait to see her electrify Skytown." The 2021 second-round draft pick previously played for the Connecticut Sun from 2021 to 2024, where she was a first-team All-Defensive pick and Most Improved Player in 2024. Over five WNBA seasons she has averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The Sky have not lived up to their preseason expectations after losing Rickea Jackson to a season-ending ACL injury four games into the year. Skylar Diggins, another big offseason acquisition, has also not played since July 3, while Courtney Vandersloot is only 10 games back after tearing her ACL last year.