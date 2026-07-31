Toronto Tempo get Aneesah Morrow in deal with Connecticut

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The Toronto Tempo acquired Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow in a trade that's sending the rights to Maria "Masha" Kliundikova and a 2028 second-round pick back to Connecticut, the teams announced Friday.

Morrow, a 6-foot-1 forward, fills the need for a young big that the expansion franchise Tempo have been looking for. The former LSU standout compiled nine double-doubles in 20 appearances with the Sun this year, averaging 11.6 points and 8.9 boards in 23.2 minutes, mostly coming off the bench.

Connecticut selected her No. 7 in last year's draft.

The Toronto Tempo acquired Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow for Maria “Masha” Kliundikova and a 2028 second-round pick. Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

"We're thrilled to welcome Aneesah to our organization," Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers said in a statement. "She's a relentless competitor who impacts the game in so many ways, particularly with her ability to rebound at a high level. We believe she's one of the emerging frontcourt talents in this league, and we're excited to see her play in a Tempo uniform."

"We are incredibly grateful for the time Aneesah spent with the Connecticut Sun and for the professionalism, commitment, and buy-in she showed from the moment we drafted her," Connecticut Sun president Jen Rizzotti added in a statement. "She embraced our vision, was a tremendous ambassador for our franchise both on and off the court, and built meaningful relationships with our fans, her teammates, and staff. We wish Aneesah nothing but continued success in the next chapter of her career."

Morrow is under contract through 2027, after which she has a team option for 2028 and would become a restricted free agent in 2029.

Maria Kliundikova, a 6-4 forward, has only played three seasons in the WNBA: She most recently suited up for the Minnesota Lynx last year where she averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.0 minutes off the bench and before that played for the Los Angeles Sparks from 2018 to 2019.

Toronto selected her in the expansion draft, but she ultimately did not come over to the WNBA this season.

Sources told ESPN it is too early to know whether Kliundikova, who just turned 28, will decide to play in the WNBA next year, but that is the hope from the Sun, who are relocating to Houston after this season.

In their first season as Canada's team, the Tempo sit at 10-18 on the year and are likely out of a playoff spot, while the rebuilding Sun have a 7-22 record and the best odds for the 2027 No. 1 pick.

The teams' trade was the first move across the league going into Sunday's midseason trade deadline.