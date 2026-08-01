Inside Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard's breakout season

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Jessica Shepard directed traffic as she brought the ball across half court.

She pointed to a spot just inside the top of the 3-point line, letting Azzi Fudd know where she should go. The Dallas Wings were two minutes away from the WNBA All-Star break on July 22, clinging to a three-point lead over the Portland Fire and seeking to secure a win.

Fudd set a screen for Shepard and then made her way outside the arc. As two defenders closed, Shepard tossed the ball to Fudd, who knocked down the dagger, clinching Shepard's 10th assist of the night and her fourth triple-double of the year. Heading into this season, she had recorded just one triple-double in her WNBA career.

Perhaps the biggest breakout star of 2026, especially among players on new teams, Shepard is the first WNBA player with multiple 15-point, 15-rebound and 10-assist games in a season. With career highs of 14.7 points and 11.9 rebounds, the Wings forward is one of just three players in the league averaging a double-double.

Fresh off of her first All-Star appearance, she is an integral part of the Wings' hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

And yet, Shepard isn't out to prove anyone wrong or put them on notice. She doesn't have a score to settle or a chip on her shoulder. The success is gratifying, Shepard said, but in her mind, it was only a matter of time before she made this sort of impact in the WNBA. The key was finding the right spot.

"I've known what I'm capable of doing," Shepard said. "I think it's my first time in the W just finding a team where I really fit."

Wings forward Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.9 points and 12.1 rebounds this season, almost seven more points and five more rebounds than in 2025. Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

SHEPARD WAS READY to look for an opportunity outside of the Minnesota Lynx. After five years with the team that drafted her with the No. 16 pick in 2019, she wanted a bigger role. The Lynx were the No. 1 seed in the 2025 playoffs, where they lost in the WNBA semifinals, but Shepard averaged about 20 minutes and came off the bench behind MVP candidate Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith.

As she weighed free agency options, the list of attributes she wanted in her new team was short: somewhere she could fit in seamlessly and continue to compete for a championship.