Sources: Sparks deal All-Star guard Plum to Mercury

Kelsey Plum's top plays of the season so far (1:41)

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The Los Angeles Sparks are trading five-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury for Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder, sources told ESPN.

The sides completed a major deal late Saturday night for the WNBA's top trade target ahead of Sunday afternoon's deadline.

Plum, a two-time WNBA champion, has been out since June 21 because of a lower left leg injury. She told reporters Thursday that she intended to play in the Sparks' next game on the road against the Portland Fire.

The Sparks (10-17) are mired in a six-game losing streak and have gone 2-9 in this stretch without Plum, who also missed time earlier in the season because of an ankle injury.

Plum, who led the league in scoring earlier this season, is averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists per game -- both career-highs -- in 12 appearances.