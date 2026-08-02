Sources - Sparks trade All-Star guard Kelsey Plum to Mercury

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The Los Angeles Sparks are trading five-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury for Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder, sources told ESPN.

The sides completed a major deal late Saturday night for the WNBA's top trade target ahead of Sunday afternoon's deadline. It marks just the fourth time in league history that an All-Star has been traded at midseason.

Plum, a two-time WNBA champion, has been out since June 21 because of a lower left leg injury but had expected to return for the Sparks' next game Sunday at the Portland Fire. It's unknown if she'll be available when the Mercury play Monday at the Chicago Sky.

The Sparks (10-17) are mired in a six-game losing streak and have gone 2-9 in this stretch without Plum, who also missed time earlier in the season because of an ankle injury.

Plum, who led the league in scoring earlier this campaign, is averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists -- both career highs -- in 12 appearances.

Los Angeles was in a precarious position prior to trading Plum. After initially committing to a rebuild and drafting Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in 2024, the Sparks looked to fast-track their path toward contention by trading the No. 2 draft pick for Plum ahead of the 2025 campaign. They then brought in veterans Nneka Ogwumike and Ariel Atkins this past offseason, trading Jackson to acquire the latter.

But now the Sparks look unlikely to make the postseason for the sixth straight season while also not ensuring great position in the draft lottery.

The franchise's vision for the future isn't entirely clear, either. The team parted ways with general manager Raegan Pebley earlier this month, elevating assistant GMs Zach Knowlton and Nate Nielsen, who are both new to the WNBA, in the interim.

Plum heads to a Mercury team that is 11-19, 13 games out of first place and six games behind the eighth-place New York Liberty.

She adds an immediate scoring boost and playmaking, as well as championship experience. The Mercury are trying to get back into the playoff picture after making it to the WNBA Finals last season.