Dallas Wings to play 2027 home games in same arena as Mavericks

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DALLAS -- The Dallas Wings will make their anticipated full-time move to downtown Dallas next season, when they will play all of their home games in the same arena as the NBA's Mavericks.

Wings officials announced the move Monday, though playing their full home schedule at the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center is expected to be a temporary situation.

The WNBA franchise in 2024 signed a 15-year use agreement with the city of Dallas to play in a renovated Dallas Memorial Auditorium with about 10,000 seats. There have been delays in construction at that facility that is only a few blocks from the AAC.

"Today's announcement marks a pivotal step in the team's relocation to Dallas as well as our continued growth as a professional sports enterprise," Dallas Wings CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb said.

The team next April is also scheduled to move into a new $55 million training facility that is under construction in a Dallas neighborhood.

Since moving to North Texas before the 2016 season, the Wings have played home games and practiced at College Park Center on the University of Texas at Arlington campus. That facility with a capacity of 6,251 seats is about 20 miles from downtown Dallas.

The Wings played two regular-season games at AAC in 2025. They beat the Chicago Sky in a game there last month, and have two more home games scheduled there this season.