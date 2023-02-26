Notre Dame's Olivia Miles exited the game with a knee injury in the second quarter and would not return. (0:37)

Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles left the game at Louisville on Sunday with a right knee injury suffered while diving for a loose ball under the Irish basket late in the second quarter.

Miles, who leads the No. 10 Irish with 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7 assists and 2.1 steals per game, was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime. The sophomore became emotional and pounded the floor while being examined by medical personnel.

She was able to flex the knee and eventually limped off the floor without assistance. She favored her right leg as she talked with family members and walked gingerly back into the locker room.

As Miles was being examined, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey sought to maintain her team's focus.

"It was just to stay together and just for us to know that when one person, when our sister, goes down, everybody has to step up," Ivey said. "Everybody just basically just went after it, competed and knew that we're playing for a little bit more with Olivia out."

As for Miles' status, Ivey added, "We're in the dark on that, not sure what's going on with her knee. But it was encouraging that she walked off the court. We'll find out the next couple of days about her."

Miles eventually returned to the bench midway through the third quarter with her right knee wrapped in ice.

Notre Dame defeated Louisville 68-65. The win, combined with Duke's 45-41 loss to North Carolina on Sunday, gave the Irish their first ACC regular-season title since 2019.

Miles' versatility on both ends of the floor has made her a rising star. She leads the ACC and ranks fifth nationally in assists and has recorded 10 double-doubles.

The 5-foot-10 guard last spring became the first freshman in men's or women's basketball to post a triple-double in the NCAA tournament, and she is on the watch list for several national awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.