          TCU coach Raegan Pebley to step down at end of season

          3:05 AM GMT
          • Alexa PhilippouESPN
            Close
            • Covers women's college basketball and the WNBA
            • Previously covered UConn and the WNBA Connecticut Sun for the Hartford Courant
            • Stanford graduate and Baltimore native with further experience at the Dallas Morning News, Seattle Times and Cincinnati Enquirer
            Follow on Twitter

          TCU women's basketball coach Raegan Pebley will step down at the end of this season, the school said Monday.

          The Horned Frogs are 7-20 overall and 1-15 in the Big 12 with two games remaining in their regular-season slate.

          "TCU has my heart. This school, this city and most of all the people have been so special to my family and I. I believe in the potential of our women's basketball program and [athletic director] Jeremiah Donati's leadership. Today I met with Jeremiah and shared with him that I think it is time for a change," Pebley said in a statement provided by the school. "While this is hard, the new landscape of college athletics and recruiting make this the right time for this announcement so TCU can make a hire this program and these women deserve."

          Pebley tweeted later in the day: "Thankful for our knot, past & present. I am bc you are. I connect my will to His purpose & when I lift my feet, I pray I step in His path. Until then I'll be where my feet are & serve in this space. The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps. Prov 16:9."

          Since Pebley assumed the job in Fort Worth in 2014, she led the Horned Frogs to four WNIT appearances and three 20-win seasons, most recently in 2019-20, when TCU was expected to make the NCAA tournament before the cancellation of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

          In the three seasons since, her squads failed to reach .500 each time, going 10-15 in 2020-21 and 6-22 in 2021-22.

          Pebley, a former WNBA player out of Colorado who coached at Utah State and Fresno State before taking over at TCU, is also a well-known color commentator for WNBA games.

          The Horned Frogs close out the regular season Wednesday versus Texas Tech and Saturday against Kansas.