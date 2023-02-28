TCU women's basketball coach Raegan Pebley will step down at the end of this season, the school said Monday.

The Horned Frogs are 7-20 overall and 1-15 in the Big 12 with two games remaining in their regular-season slate.

"TCU has my heart. This school, this city and most of all the people have been so special to my family and I. I believe in the potential of our women's basketball program and [athletic director] Jeremiah Donati's leadership. Today I met with Jeremiah and shared with him that I think it is time for a change," Pebley said in a statement provided by the school. "While this is hard, the new landscape of college athletics and recruiting make this the right time for this announcement so TCU can make a hire this program and these women deserve."

Pebley tweeted later in the day: "Thankful for our knot, past & present. I am bc you are. I connect my will to His purpose & when I lift my feet, I pray I step in His path. Until then I'll be where my feet are & serve in this space. The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps. Prov 16:9."

Since Pebley assumed the job in Fort Worth in 2014, she led the Horned Frogs to four WNIT appearances and three 20-win seasons, most recently in 2019-20, when TCU was expected to make the NCAA tournament before the cancellation of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the three seasons since, her squads failed to reach .500 each time, going 10-15 in 2020-21 and 6-22 in 2021-22.

Pebley, a former WNBA player out of Colorado who coached at Utah State and Fresno State before taking over at TCU, is also a well-known color commentator for WNBA games.

The Horned Frogs close out the regular season Wednesday versus Texas Tech and Saturday against Kansas.