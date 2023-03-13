Tennessee's women's basketball program is getting its leading scorer back for next season as forward Rickea Jackson, one of the country's top players, announced Monday she will used the COVID-19 waiver and return to college for a fifth year.

Jackson was certain to be a WNBA first-round pick had she declared for April's draft. She was slated fifth in ESPN's most recent mock draft. But she said on a social media post that she wants to return to Tennessee.

"I have been so happy during my time on Rocky Top," she wrote. "I am so grateful for my teammates and coaches and the endless bonds I've created while being here."

The 6-foot-2 Jackson has averaged 19.6 points this season and was a first-team All-SEC pick for the Lady Vols, who are a No. 4 seed and will host the early rounds of the NCAA tournament. She is second on the team in rebounding (6.2) for Tennessee, which also will have 6-6 center Tamari Key return next season. Key stopped playing after nine games this season due to blood clots in her lungs, but announced March 6 she would be back for 2023-2024.

Jackson, who is from Detroit, started her career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. But she left that program last season, 15 games into her junior year. She entered the transfer portal in January 2022 after going through two coaching changes with the Bulldogs. Then she committed to Tennessee in last March.

Jackson did go through some growing pains with the Lady Vols, being benched briefly in December in what was called a "coach's decision" and then returning to action as a reserve. Jackson earned back her starting position on Jan. 22. She scored 77 points in Tennessee's three SEC tournament games, leading the Lady Vols to the final, where they fell to No. 1 South Carolina.

"I appreciate all the support from our amazing fans for making this transition to the University of Tennessee so worth it," Jackson wrote. "But we are not done yet."