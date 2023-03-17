Stanford star forward Cameron Brink sat out the No. 1 seed Cardinal's first-round 92-49 win over No. 16 seed Sacred Heart on Friday with a non-COVID illness.

The 6-foot-4 junior is considered day-to-day, the school said. With the win, the Cardinal would play whoever advances from Friday's Gonzaga-Ole Miss matchup on Sunday.

Brink said on Instagram she hopes to be back soon, writing: "Not how I expected March Madness to start but cheering my girls on today - just a stomach bug & I'll be back asap."

Coach Tara VanDerveer told reporters yesterday that there's a stomach bug going around the team, and they've had "some people out" with it this week.

Brink leads Stanford in scoring (14.9 points per game) and rebounding (9.5 boards per game) and earlier this season became the program's leader in blocked shots.

Brink had appeared and started in every contest for the Cardinal this season; Stanford (28-5) was Pac-12 regular season co-champs with Utah before falling in the semifinals of the conference tournament to UCLA.