The LSU Tigers are heading into the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA basketball tournament with some fresh kicks.

On Saturday, the team was gifted Nike Kobe 6 sneakers in the "Grinch" colorway courtesy of Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The players were visibly excited when they opened the boxes and saw their new footwear.

The team got Kobe 6 Grinches thanks to Vanessa Bryant 💚 pic.twitter.com/U9Rqvzus5w — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 25, 2023

The Tigers are coming off a thrilling Sweet 16 victory against the Utah Utes on Saturday. LSU forward LaDazhia Williams had arguably her best game of the season, making 11 of her 14 shots for a season-high 24 points. Sophomore Angel Reese logged 17 points and 12 rebounds for her 31st double-double of the season, tied with Teaira McCowan (2018-19 Mississippi State Bulldogs) for the most in SEC history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Tigers' Sweet 16 victory caught the attention of Louisiana native and Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne, who tweeted his support of Reese and the LSU women's hoops team after the game.

LSU is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008, when it reached the Final Four. The Tigers will face the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes on Sunday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).