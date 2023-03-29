How to watch the 2023 women's Final Four on ESPN and ESPN+

During the thrilling 2023 March Madness run, women's basketball fans saw the first Elite Eight since 1985 that did not include UConn, Stanford or Tennessee. Iowa, LSU, Virginia Tech and South Carolina are officially headed to the Final Four.

When is the women's Final Four?

The women's Final Four tips off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, March 31. LSU vs. Virginia Tech starts at 7 p.m. ET. Iowa vs. South Carolina follows at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the action?

ESPN and ESPN2 kick off the festivities with a pregame show at 6 p.m. ET. ESPN and ESPNU are broadcasting both games with expert commentary from Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and Andraya Carter. The matchups can also be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Additionally, women's basketball all-stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will be offering live game analysis alongside special guests with "The Bird and Taurasi Show" on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Why are these games important?

Per ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, this entire Final Four is full of stars. LSU's Angel Reese has put up stat lines all season that at times seem incomprehensible. Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is a two-time ACC Player of the Year. Iowa's Caitlin Clark has lifted the Hawkeyes program to new heights. The lingering question is whether any amount of outside momentum can slow down South Carolina, which has been undefeated all season. The Gamecocks took home the championship in 2022 and have won 42 games in a row. If South Carolina completes its perfect run in Dallas, the Gamecocks will be the 10th team to finish the season undefeated.

Where can I get more women's basketball coverage?

Check out ESPN's women's college basketball hub page for all of the latest news on your favorite teams, players and more.