Former North Carolina standout Kennedy Todd-Williams is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on social media Wednesday.

Todd-Williams -- a 6-foot junior guard -- came in at No. 5 in ESPN's recent transfer rankings. The second team all-ACC selection was the only player to start every game this season at UNC, finishing as its second-leading scorer (13.4 points per game, a career high) behind Deja Kelly.

Todd-Williams is regarded as a strong two-way player who can knock down 3s and make an impact on the glass.

Ole Miss is coming off a historic season in which it defeated No. 1 seed Stanford in the second round of the NCAA tournament to advance to the program's first Sweet 16 since 2007. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin warned after her team's loss to Louisville that she was "about to do damage in the portal."

Todd-Williams is the second player from UNC in the transfer portal, alongside reserve Destiny Adams. Another starter, Eva Hodgson, will depart Chapel Hill after exhausting her eligibility. The Tar Heels fell to Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.