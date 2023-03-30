Ohio State standout Jacy Sheldon will return to Columbus for a fifth season after missing the majority of her senior campaign because of a leg injury, she announced on social media Wednesday.

"I love being a Buckeye and I can't wait to run it back with my teammates," Sheldon posted along with the caption "unfinished business. "See you next year Buckeye Nation."

Sheldon, a 5-10 guard considered a potential first-round WNBA pick, was limited to 13 of 36 games in 2022-23, but she was healthy enough to return in time to guide the Buckeyes to the Big Ten tournament championship game as well as their first Elite Eight appearance since 1993. After upsetting the UConn Huskies in the Seattle 3 regional, Ohio State fell to No. 1 seed Virginia Tech.

Her career-best season came in 2021-22, where she averaged 19.7 points (50.4% shooting including 36.6% from 3) as well as 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Her 3.5 steals per game in 2022-23, reflecting her ability to help Ohio State execute its vaulted press, were a team high. She finished with marks of 13.2 points and 3.5 assists per game this past season.

Going into 2023-24, Ohio State will still have to replace top-scorer Taylor Mikesell (17.2 PPG), who exhausted her collegiate eligibility.