Former Cal women's basketball standout Jayda Curry announced Monday that she is transferring to Louisville.
At the Seattle regionals for the 2023 NCAA tournament, Louisville head coach Jeff Walz quipped, "You've got Selection Sunday and Portal Monday," and after the Cardinals were eliminated in the Elite Eight, he didn't waste much time getting to work on the transfer circuit, adding Curry.
Curry, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, led the Bears in scoring during her first two seasons in Berkeley and paced the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.6 points per game in 2021-22. She was deemed the Pac-12 freshman of the year by the media, as well as a two-time all-conference selection by that group, while picking up two all-conference honorable mentions by Pac-12 coaches in that span.
"I took my visit and I enjoyed everything about it. The coaching staff, the girls, just the program's history and the program's success," Curry told Bally Sports. "I'm just excited to be on that big stage ... just trying to be that person who can come in there and help and impact them and take them a little farther, get to the Final Four again and hopefully win a national championship."
With career averages of 16.9 points (38.2% shooting, 33.5% from 3), 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, Curry came in at No. 4 in ESPN's recent transfer rankings. She'll go from playing at a program that went 23-30 during her career there to a perennial Final Four contender. Walz has guided the Cardinals to five consecutive Elite Eight appearances, including a national semifinal appearance in 2022. This season they fell to eventual tournament runner-up Iowa in the Seattle regionals final.
The addition gives the Cardinals more firepower in the backcourt, where they already have star Hailey Van Lith, a rising senior. Louisville will lose multiple major contributors this offseason, chiefly Chrislyn Carr, Liz Dixon, Morgan Jones and Mykasa Robinson.