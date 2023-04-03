Former Cal women's basketball standout Jayda Curry announced Monday that she is transferring to Louisville.

At the Seattle regionals for the 2023 NCAA tournament, Louisville head coach Jeff Walz quipped, "You've got Selection Sunday and Portal Monday," and after the Cardinals were eliminated in the Elite Eight, he didn't waste much time getting to work on the transfer circuit, adding Curry.

Curry, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, led the Bears in scoring during her first two seasons in Berkeley and paced the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.6 points per game in 2021-22. She was deemed the Pac-12 freshman of the year by the media, as well as a two-time all-conference selection by that group, while picking up two all-conference honorable mentions by Pac-12 coaches in that span.