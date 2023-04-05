UCLA guard Charisma Osborne will return to the Bruins for her fifth season of collegiate eligibility, she announced on social media Wednesday.

Osborne initially declared for the 2023 WNBA draft, where she was considered a potential first- or second-round pick, but she has since withdrawn her name from consideration.

"Pauley, I'll see you again soon," she posted in her announcement video.

The 5-foot-9 guard and four-year starter averaged 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists across her four years at UCLA.

The three-time all-Pac-12 standout helped the Bruins (27-10) make it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, the furthest they had advanced in the event since Osborne got to campus. UCLA was beaten by No. 1 overall seed South Carolina.

Earlier in March, No. 5 seed UCLA upset No. 1 seed Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament and appeared in the championship game, where it fell to No. 7 seed Washington State.

Osborne returning ensures UCLA will have one of the most dynamic backcourts in the country, as she'll link up with freshman point guard Kiki Rice.