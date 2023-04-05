DePaul star forward Aneesah Morrow is transferring from the program, she announced on social media Wednesday.

"I am extremely thankful for the leadership abilities and expertise I have acquired while studying at DePaul University," Morrow wrote in her post on Twitter. "However, after careful consideration, I think it is best if I seek alternative options for my college basketball career."

The 6-foot-1 forward and two-time All-Big East first-team selection is one of the biggest names to enter the transfer portal this offseason. As a freshman, Morrow was a second-team All-America selection after averaging 21.9 points (51.9% shooting) and a national-best 13.9 rebounds per game. She stayed the course as a sophomore, averaging 25.7 points (No. 4 in the country) and 12.2 rebounds (No. 7).

The Chicago product helped DePaul earn a First Four bid in the NCAA tournament in 2022, when they lost to Dayton. This past season, the Blue Demons (16-17) lost to Villanova in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament.