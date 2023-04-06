Oregon's Sedona Prince shows the many differences between the men's and women's equipment and facilities during the NCAA tournament. (0:37)

Former Oregon forward Sedona Prince has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to ESPN, after the WNBA announced Thursday that she had rescinded her decision to enter the draft.

Prince missed the 2022-23 college season after having surgery for a torn ligament in her elbow. At the time, Oregon said she would exhaust her remaining eligibility and pursue pro basketball.

The 6-foot-7 forward burst onto the national scene in 2021 after pointing out disparities between the men's and women's NCAA tournaments in a viral social media post that eventually prompted the NCAA to address gender inequities in the sport.

After not playing her freshman year of college because of a broken leg, the former top-10 recruit transferred from Texas to Oregon for the 2019-20 season, which she sat out. She ultimately appeared in 50 games across two seasons for the Ducks, averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

During Prince's career, Oregon lost in the Sweet 16 to Louisville in 2021 and to Belmont in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Ducks participated in the WNIT this season after missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Next first reported Prince's decision to enter the transfer portal.